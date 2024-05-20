The Rest of Dream’s Family Has Arrived in ‘The Sandman’

Today, Netflix dropped a casting announcement and teaser for the next batch of The Sandman episodes. Fans of the comics know that Morpheus has a pretty eccentric family, and we finally get to meet all of them.

In The Sandman season 1, we met four members of the Endless, or the personifications of the primordial forces that govern the universe. There’s Dream (Tom Sturridge) himself, of course. Dream is the main character of the show, and the ruler of dreams and nightmares. Then there’s his older sister Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), the gentle psychopomp who also has a guest appearance in Dead Boy Detectives.

We also met twin members of the Endless: the mercurial Desire (Mason Alexander Park), and their fearsome sister Despair (who also has a Dead Boy Detectives cameo).

But four members of the family were missing in season 1. Now, after months of rumors, we finally know who’s playing them.

The Endless have finally assembled: Introducing Adrian Lester as Destiny, Esmé Creed-Miles as Delirium and Barry Sloane as the Prodigal in the next season of THE SANDMAN.



It’s going to be one Hell of a family reunion. pic.twitter.com/VRbuvUTfu0 — The Sandman (@Netflix_Sandman) May 20, 2024

The first new member of the Endless to be introduced is Destiny, who will be played by Adrian Lester. The teaser shows him in his iconic hooded robe, holding the book in which the story of every living being is written. According to Sandman lore, your entire life is written in Destiny’s book, and mine. If you don’t like how things are going for you, take it up with him.

Then there’s a member of the Endless called “the Prodigal,” played by Barry Sloane. Again, a bit of Sandman lore sheds some light on this character (skip this paragraph if you don’t want it spoiled): in the comics, the Prodigal is Destruction, who has left his post among the Endless and hasn’t been seen in a long time. Since he’s been cast, though, it looks like we’ll get our introduction to the Prodigal this season.

Then there’s the character who perhaps has been most anticipated: Delirium.

A fan-favorite character in the comics, Delirium is the wild-eyed youngest sibling of the Endless. In the Netflix series, she’ll be played by Esmé Creed-Miles. We don’t see much of her in the teaser, although she is wearing her trademark torn fishnets.

Will these three actors nail their roles in the adaptation? It might be tricky, but after the success of season 1, fans have reason for optimism.

There’s no release date for the next installment of The Sandman, but the teaser says it’s coming soon.

