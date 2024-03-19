‘The Sandman’ Season 2’s Release Date Is Still Uncertain

After the success of The Sandman season 1 on Netflix, fans are eagerly awaiting the next batch of episodes. But when is The Sandman season 2 going to come out?

Recommended Videos

Netflix’s The Sandman is based on the beloved ’90s comic book series by Neil Gaiman. The Sandman tells the story of Dream of the Endless, the personification of dream and fantasy. As Dream governs legions of fantastical creatures who inhabit the dreams of living things, he becomes embroiled in the affairs and intrigue of both the waking world and his siblings.

The first season of the Netflix series adapted the first two volumes of The Sandman: Preludes and Nocturnes and The Doll’s House. In those volumes, Dream (played by Tom Sturridge on Netflix) is imprisoned by a human magician, after which he has to hunt down three sacred objects in order to regain his power and rebuild his kingdom. Dream then deals with Rose Walker (Vanesu Samunyai), who doesn’t know that she’s a powerful force called a dream vortex. The season also included a bonus episode that adapted two of the self-contained stories from volume 3, Dream Country.

There’s currently no word on the plot of The Sandman season 2, although set photos reveal characters like Wanda Mann and Dream’s son Orpheus. The season will adapt material from volumes 4 and 5, Season of Mists and A Game of You.

But when is it coming out?

So far, there’s no release date for The Sandman season 2. In fact, even though it’s been filming for months, there’s still no official cast list! Details are being kept tightly under wraps.

Still, some outlets are speculating that Netflix may release the new episodes in late 2024 or early 2025. It’s possible that an official announcement—and maybe even a trailer—will happen at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2024.

Until then, you can catch some Sandman-y goodness in the spin-off Dead Boy Detectives, which is coming later this spring on Netflix.

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]