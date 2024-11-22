‘The same ones complaining about handouts’: MAGAs are being dragged for hypocritically wanting Trump stimulus checks

Hate to break it to the MAGA voters, but one look at Trump’s plans for tariffs and taxes will show that the financial needs of the average American are the last thing on Trump’s mind. Nevertheless, Trump’s conservative base is hoping the incumbent president will be liberal with his wallet. I’m sorry… a handout, you say? Users on X were quick to point out the delicious irony.

Trump supporters are being flamed across the platform for expressing their hopes for another stimulus check a la Covid-19. Experts have a word of advice: keep dreaming.

Some voters are hoping President-elect Donald Trump may send out another stimulus check. Experts say the likelihood of this is extremely slim. https://t.co/G6bW7wltLD — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 20, 2024

X users were quick to decry MAGA hypocrisy.”The same ones complaining about handouts” one user wrote.

The same ones complaining about handouts. — WarMonitor ???? (@TheWarMonitor) November 21, 2024

MAGA voters looking for a handout? — Not The Person You Are Looking For (@Notthatguy54227) November 21, 2024

Hate to break it to you gang, but the only handouts Trump intends to give are for people wayyyyyyyy above your tax bracket. According to a study published by the Institute on Taxations and Economic Policy, Trump’s tax will provide extra cash for America’s top 5% of earners. Unless you’re a billionaire or a billion dollar corporation, you ain’t seeing a nickel.

Looking for that handout already I see — Cowboy Drew ?? (@realCowboyDrew) November 20, 2024

They’re gonna have to keep looking, I’m afraid.

Another user called the idea of a Trump stimulus checks “a f*cking disaster” when paired with Trump’s tariff plan. According to The Peterson Institute for International Economics, Trump’s tariff plan combined with his exorbitantly expensive military-assissted “mass deportation” plot could cause inflation to rise to between 6 and 9.3 percent. With another round of stimulus check’s going out, sky’s the limit when it comes to inflation.

That plus tariffs would be such a fucking disaster. Hello 25% annual inflation! — Crazy Fenak (@CrazyFenaker) November 20, 2024

Another user had advice for MAGA money hopefuls: get better jobs. Missed opportunity for a “bootstrapping” crack.

How about getting a better job, MAGAts! — Hunter Cullen ?? ?? (@IndictmentTime) November 21, 2024

Another user expressed schadenfreude about the possibility of MAGA voters’ ballot choice backfiring upon the spectacularly. Considering that Trump spent half his campaign attempting to convince low and middle income voters that he was on their side, only to announce that he would be stabbing them in the back two Bowie knives inscribed with the words TAXES and TARIFFS, I’d say that a backfire is exactly what’s gonna happen.

Lolllll. The fools who voted for Trump again will see everything that they expected from him to backfire on them. — Yuriy Andriyashchuk?? (@YuriyATL) November 21, 2024

That's what they get. Bozos! — Shelly VR Warrior (@Shellzonit) November 20, 2024

Bozos indeed. Though I’m sure some MAGA voters will willfully misinterpret Bozos as a misspelling of “Bezos,” as if Trump is gonna be writing checks for people like the Amazon CEO. Sadly, MAGA hopefuls that when dealing with Bezos or Trump, they’ll find themselves similarly underpaid.

Did Trump ever mention sending more stimulus checks out ever? This X user wants to know.

Did he ever mention anything about sending more out?! Why would they think he would just randomly do that? — Jim Fire Fighting Fella (@JimFiremanFella) November 21, 2024

Nope. Never. Despite false rumors going around online, rumors whose passer-ons are currently being raked across the coals of social media, there isn’t some grand Donaldus Ex Machina plan throw stimulus checks from the balconies of Trump Tower. The economy might have been one of the significant issues in this election, but Trump voters will be sad to know that in 2024 they cast the ballot against themselves. Besides, Trump hasn’t even nominated a Treasury Secretary though, though I’m told he has some potential candidates. Mr. Burns from The Simpsons is one. SpongeBob‘s own Mr. Krabs is another. Judging by the rest of Trump’s unfortunate Cabinet picks, nothing would surprise me.

