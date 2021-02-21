Things We Saw Today: Edgar Wright Reboots The Running Man

Paramount Pictures has hired Edgar Wright (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Baby Driver) to adapt Stephen King’s dystopian thriller The Running Man. The book was first published under King’s pseudonym Richard Bachman in 1982, and was later adapted into a sci-fi action blockbuster starring Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1987. I’ve recently seen and LOVED The Running Man, so I’m doubtful that any film can match the original’s bonkers energy. But with Edgar Wright at the helm, I’m definitely intrigued.

Wright will write the story with Scott Pilgrim co-writer Michael Bacall. Their adaptation will be more faithful to King’s original novel, but they better include Dynamo and his opera singing skills. Give the people what they want!

There’s no word yet on whether or not Schwarzenegger will appear in the reboot, but I would love to see him take on the role of a Hunter or even the sadistic game show host played by Richard Dawson. Wright could also hire current Family Feud host Steve Harvey, in either the worst or best idea for the film, depending on your perspective.

I’d love to see a woman take center stage in the new film, either as a Hunter or as a gender-swapped Ben Richards or Killian. I mean, imagine a world where Ellen DeGeneres or Jameela Jamil takes on the role of the evil host. It would definitely give the film a fresh take. In the meantime, Wright fans are waiting to see the director’s next film, Last Night in Soho, a psychological horror film starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, and Matt Smith.

(via Deadline, featured image: Tristar Pictures)

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead lands on Netflix in May. (via THR)

Captain Marvel 2 promises to delve into the tension between Monica Rambeau and Carol Danvers. (via io9)

Disney+ adds content disclaimer to 18 episodes of The Muppet Show. (via Variety)

Check out the full trailer for Amazon’s Invincible:

WandaVision had a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Stan Lee Easter egg. (via CBR)

Here’s a first look at Claire Danes in Apple TV+’s The Essex Serpent. (via Entertainment Weekly)

Still can’t believe we never got a Lucasfilm’s The Curse of Monkey Island movie. (via Polygon)

Here’s Aidy Bryant as Ted Cruz on SNL to brighten your day:

Hope you’re having a chill Sunday, Mary Suevians!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]