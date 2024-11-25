Elf the Musical tickets and prices for every date on 2024 Christmas tour

I’m sure you all know and love Elf, the movie starring Will Ferrell, but now the film has been adapted into a musical, and the show is making its way across North America this holiday season! We have everything you need to know about the musical, including which cities it will appear in and how much ticket prices are. Keep on reading to find out more!

If you’ve seen the film, then you probably already know what Elf is about, but in case you’re unfamiliar, the musical follows the story of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and gets transported back to the North Pole. Unfortunately, his toy-making skills aren’t up to par, so Santa sends him off to New York City where he is in search of finding his birth father. He discovers his true identity along the way and helps New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

The original production of Elf the Broadway Musical debuted in 2010 and broke records, grossing over $1 million in one week. It was the third-best-grossing show for Thanksgiving weekend that year. Now, this year, for opening weekend, the show grossed $35 million with a total of 304,368 attendees. How incredible?!

Elf The Broadway Musical: North American schedule and Tickets 2024

Tickets for Elf the Broadway Musical are available on StubHub.

Elf the Broadway Musical started its first show on Tuesday, November 19, in Red Bank, New Jersey, and will be running until Sunday, December 29, with its last stop in Charlotte, NC. Ticket prices vary depending on when and where you see the show. The cheapest tickets as of now are being sold in New Orleans, LA, on December 3rd at the Belk Theatre. Hurry up and snag some tickets before they sell out!

Dates City Tickets Nov. 19 – 24 Red Bank, NJ BUY NOW: Starting at $36 Nov. 26 – Dec. 1 Milwaukee, WI BUY NOW: Starting at $116 Dec. 3 – 8 New Orleans, LA BUY NOW: Starting at $33 Dec. 10 – 15 Greensboro, NC BUY NOW: Starting at $42 Dec. 17 – 22 Indianapolis, IN BUY NOW: Starting at $96 Dec. 26 – 29 Charlotte, NC BUY NOW: Starting at $60

