Dwayne Johnson has an opinion on if you should sing while watching Moana 2

Everyone knows not to talk in a movie theater, right? If you do it, you’ll get glares at least or maybe popcorn thrown at your head. But what about singing in a movie theater? That’s the question everyone is talking about right now as some high-profile musicals draw in crowds. The highly anticipated Wicked is out at the moment, and fans of the original Broadway musical are adamant: don’t you DARE sing along. Audiences paid to hear Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande sing, not you! Well, fair enough.

Recommended Videos

Movie theaters are even going to far as to warn audience members not to sing. At AMC there’s an pre-show etiquette reminder in place, stating “No talking. No texting. No singing. No wailing. No flirting. And absolutely no name-calling.” AMC spokesperson Ryan Noonan told IndyStar, “The Wicked preshow spot incorporates the themes of the film as a fun, engaging reminder to moviegoers to not disrupt the experience for those around them as they enjoy the show.” Other theaters have signs up reminding audiences that they’ll get a singalong version of the movie on December 25, and not to sing in the regular showings.

But what about the other musical coming out this month – Moana 2? It had its UK premiere last night, November 24, and star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was asked about the singing-along issue by the BBC on the red carpet. “Sing! You’ve paid your hard earned money for a ticket, and you’ve gone into a musical, and you’re into it. Sing,” he declared.

Well, bear in mind, Johnson is rich enough to have a private cinema if he so chooses, and thus doesn’t have to worry about someone else’s bad singing ruining the movie experience for him. Ironically, his comment is rather tone-deaf! And posters on social media think so too.

IT DOESN’T MATTER WHAT THE ROCK THINKS https://t.co/YvVMXQ7UGu — jake! (@cassiesrey) November 25, 2024

Maybe this is an unpopular opinion, but the reason theaters are struggling is the lack of social norms there. If I’m paying a ton of money to see a movie, I’m there to see the movie; not hear someone sing over it, take a phone call, or text at full brightness.



This is why… — Happy Captain (@EODHappyCaptain) November 25, 2024

Problem is that not everyone wants to listen to others sing. They spent their hard earned money to watch a movie. Not listen to people who may not be able to carry a tune whale thru the movie. — CluckingCutie (@CluckingCutie) November 25, 2024

So the general consensus seems to be: don’t sing in Wicked and don’t sing in Moana 2. Plus, how are you gonna know the songs in Moana 2 anyway, since it wasn’t a musical before? Wait until the movie’s out on streaming and then sing along as much as you want.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy