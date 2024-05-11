‘The Rookie’ Left Us on Edge and We Want To Know When Season 6 Episode 9 Airs!

Every week on The Rookie brings a surprise. You can either see a run-of-the-mill cop drama or you can be spending time with the characters you’ve come to love. You just don’t know! Episode 8, “Punch Card”, was a return to form for the series.

The question then is: What will season 6, episode 9 bring us? The synopsis, according to The Rookie‘s fandom account, is as follows: “Officer Nolan and Celina take on a special case; meanwhile, Monica enlists help to identify her attackers. Elsewhere, Lopez and Harper discover a connection to the trail of crimes.”

Episode 8 brought the team to a hospital and felt, in many ways, like a bottle episode. It also made it clear that Monica Stevens (Bridget Regan) is a villain who should not be trusted. We’re not surprised, given Regan’s epic history of playing baddies (Agent Carter, Jane the Virgin, Batwoman, etc.). Given how complicated the lives of these police officers can get, you can always count on The Rookie to keep you invested. We saw the aftermath of Tim Bradford’s (Eric Winter) break-up with Lucy Chen (Melissa O’Neill) in episode 8 and who knows what episode 9 will bring.

Given where Nolan (Nathan Fillion) is in his relationship with Bailey (Jenna Dewan), there is a lot of personal drama that the officers need to unpack. And do we really think that Bradford and Chen are done forever?!

What we do know is that we have to wait until May 14th for answers! The next episode of The Rookie is set to air on Tuesday at 9 PM ET, and we can’t wait!

