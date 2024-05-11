Nathan Fillion in police uniform in "The Rookie"
(ABC)
Category:
TV

‘The Rookie’ Left Us on Edge and We Want To Know When Season 6 Episode 9 Airs!

Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|
Published: May 11, 2024 03:25 pm

Every week on The Rookie brings a surprise. You can either see a run-of-the-mill cop drama or you can be spending time with the characters you’ve come to love. You just don’t know! Episode 8, “Punch Card”, was a return to form for the series.

The question then is: What will season 6, episode 9 bring us? The synopsis, according to The Rookie‘s fandom account, is as follows: “Officer Nolan and Celina take on a special case; meanwhile, Monica enlists help to identify her attackers. Elsewhere, Lopez and Harper discover a connection to the trail of crimes.”

Episode 8 brought the team to a hospital and felt, in many ways, like a bottle episode. It also made it clear that Monica Stevens (Bridget Regan) is a villain who should not be trusted. We’re not surprised, given Regan’s epic history of playing baddies (Agent Carter, Jane the Virgin, Batwoman, etc.). Given how complicated the lives of these police officers can get, you can always count on The Rookie to keep you invested. We saw the aftermath of Tim Bradford’s (Eric Winter) break-up with Lucy Chen (Melissa O’Neill) in episode 8 and who knows what episode 9 will bring.

Given where Nolan (Nathan Fillion) is in his relationship with Bailey (Jenna Dewan), there is a lot of personal drama that the officers need to unpack. And do we really think that Bradford and Chen are done forever?!

What we do know is that we have to wait until May 14th for answers! The next episode of The Rookie is set to air on Tuesday at 9 PM ET, and we can’t wait!

Author
Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.