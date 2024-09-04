‘Rings of Power’s next episode is going to make ‘LOTR’ book fans sing with joy!

It is no secret that many haters want to dampen the excitement of fans enjoying Prime Video’s The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power by claiming the series disrespects J.R.R Tolkien’s work. Well, season 2 episode 4 might just bring it closer to the books than the LOTR movies.

Spoilers ahead for The Rings of Power season 2!

What can we expect from The Rings of Power season 2 episode 4?

A lot can be gauged about an episode from its title. And the title for TROP season 2 episode 4 has been revealed to be “Eldest.” Now, this is a huge clue for the book fans because it is a word we know quite well from having read the first book in The Lord of The Rings trilogy, The Fellowship of The Ring!

As the trailers and promotions for the season have already revealed, we are getting the character of Tom Bombadil this season. Movie-only fans will not know why this announcement has Tolkien nerds in a chokehold because the Peter Jackson movies did not include this character. And the reasons were valid because Tom Bombadil is a merry fellow, but also a bigger problem to the story than the eagles. At the Council of Elrond in Rivendell, it is considered to let Bombadil take the One Ring but Gandalf advises against it, because while Bombadil is powerful, his powers won’t be enough to thwart Sauron forever, and this isn’t his war anyway.

Tom Bombadil is someone the hobbits meet on their way to Rivendell, before they reach Bree and are joined by Strider (Aragorn). He loves a good song and dance, and his beautiful wife, Goldberry, the River-woman’s daughter. Being in his home puts the hobbits instantly at ease. But they are shocked to find out that the One Ring has no power over Bombadil. He doesn’t vanish when he puts it on, and he can even make it disappear with his own magic. When the hobbits ask him who he is, Bombadil simply replies, “I am Eldest.”

With that being the title of the upcoming episode, and The Stranger having lost Nori and Poppy in the sandstorm he created, it might be time for him to stumble upon Bombadil and give us the scenes we’ve been teased with in the promotional photos for the season—photos of the two of them together in Bombadil’s home! What The Stranger will discover with Bombadil is going to be interesting; will he find the staff he is looking for? Will we finally know who the Stranger is?

What else could the episode title “Eldest” point at?

Another element from The Fellowship of the Ring book that’s closely associated with Tom Bombadil’s story but was skipped in the movies is the Barrow-Wights. When Frodo and Co. leave Bombadil’s house, they encounter the barrow wights—undead spirits that haunt burial mounds and possess the bones of Edain and Dúnedain kings of old. They’re trapped in the wight’s spell but Frodo manages to resist them and uses a sword to cut off the wight’s hand. He calls for Tom Bombadil, who arrives and dispatches the wight from the mound and ends the spell. He also suggests the hobbits take the old Númenorean swords that are found amongst the other treasures there.

We know from the trailer that the Barrow-Wights will also be making an appearance this season, and this is the perfect episode for it too, with Bombadil also showing up. We also know that the messengers sent by Gil-galad from Lindon to Lord Celebrimbor have been killed by some unseen force. Could it be the Barrow-Wights that Sauron has activated for his evil purposes? And could Elrond, Galadriel, and their company encounter them on their way to Eregion?

The word ‘Eldest’ also applies to just one more entity that is supposed to show up on The Rings of Power season 2—the ents! The tree-shepherds are some of the eldest creatures in the forests, you know! Could this be the episode we see ents properly (season 1 gave us a fleeting glimpse!) on The Rings of Power?

When will The Rings of Power season 2 episode 4 release?

We’re about to have all our hopes and questions answered when episode 4 of The Rings of Power season 2 drops on September 5, 2024. It is now going to be one episode per week until October 3.

