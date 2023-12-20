Kate Winslet Is an Authoritarian Girlboss in ‘The Regime’

If nothing else will fill the Eldest Boy-shaped hole in our hearts, maybe The Regime will. HBO has dropped the first teaser trailer for the upcoming limited series starring Kate Winslet, from a few of the minds that brought us Succession.

Directed by acclaimed English filmmaker Stephen Frears (High Fidelity, Philomena) and Jessica Hobbs (The Crown), and executive produced by Succession‘s Frank Rich and Will Tracy (who also serves as showrunner), The Regime stars Winslet as a chancellor in a fictional authoritarian European regime that is falling apart all around her:

The trailer for the new series is hilarious, promising a dark political satire that allows Winslet to show off a set of her acting skills we rarely get to see. It’s also nice to see her back on HBO, where she previously starred in Todd Haynes’ Mildred Pierce miniseries and Mare of Easttown (god, I miss that accent).

The Regime also stars Matthias Schoenaerts, Hugh Grant, Andrea Riseborough, and Martha Plimpton, and was written by The Menu‘s Will Tracy and Seth Reiss, along with Sarah DeLappe (Bodies Bodies Bodies), Gary Shteyngart (Succession), Jen Spyra (The Late Show With Stephen Colbert), and Juli Weiner (Last Week Tonight With John Oliver). That is a murder’s row of talent, both on screen and behind the scenes.

The six-episode series premieres on HBO and Max on March 3.

(featured image: HBO)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]