‘Succession’ Is Over but at Least the Memes Are Lit

HBO’s Succession, the show that spawned countless online fights and memes, has come to an end. To be fair, this is one of the saddest times of my life because I love this show and the Roy family so much, but as is the case with any good ending, the fans of the series have been posting memes and making jokes since the series finale, and it’s led to one of the best times to be a fan of Succession online. Well, this and that time that Kendall Roy rapped about his father. We’ll never forget the “L to the OG” era.

The finale of the series led to a great many shocks for fans. Titled “With Open Eyes,” it showed us the Roy family losing control of Waystar Royco all because Shiv chose to let Tom Wambsgan take the title over her brother. It was, at the end of the day, her choice, and she picked her maybe(?) ex-husband instead, which meant that the Roy siblings were screaming and fighting with each other in that absolutely baffling Succession way that we’ve come to know and love—like Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) trying to pretend like he didn’t kill a man (when he very much did) in order to get his siblings back on his side so he could be CEO.

This scene made me think of a specific bit on I Think You Should Leave, so I put the audio under it and- pic.twitter.com/fY54k6cS4s — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) May 30, 2023

And the same fight had Kendall Roy screaming about how he should get to be CEO because he was “THE ELDEST BOY.” To be fair, he wasn’t. He was the eldest sibling from Caroline Collingwood and Logan Roy, but Connor was the first born son. He was just too busy wanting to be president and failing at it.

CUT MY LIFE INTO PIECES

I AM THE ELDEST BOY pic.twitter.com/1BzoEo18vI — Jake ? ? (@waveturtlejake) May 29, 2023

The point is that we have a lot of memes floating around, and they’re all good, so let’s highlight them.

Memeing through the pain

First, I want to make sure you understand that Kendall Roy did actually kill a man. Second, I want to show you this heart image of Kendall saying that it was a “false memory” because I just think it’s funny.

There were, as always, moments in the Succession finale that were meant as quick jokes but gave us insights into the characters we’ve come to know and love through the last four seasons, like Kendall dropping the information that Stewy Hosseini (Arian Moayed) liked to take Molly and make out with guys.

Happy Pride Month to bisexual king Stewy Hosseini and ally Kendall Roy pic.twitter.com/MrEmHaroPS — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) June 1, 2023

My personal favorite memes came from viewers who happened to also be at the Taylor Swift concert at Metlife in New Jersey. When Swift sang “the last great american dynasty” off of folklore, some fans would hold up pictures of the Roy family as their sendoff to the show we’ve all come to love. To be fair, there was a series of fancams throughout the show’s 4 seasons that were all about the characters set to Taylor Swift songs, so this was on par for the course.

If you go online and just scroll through Twitter, you’ll still see plenty of fans talking about the show and frankly I don’t think that will end any time soon because we all love to talk about Succession but I will miss my weekly dose of absolutely off the wall jokes to use for memes.

People talk about Jeremy Strong's method acting but Sarah Snook actually got pregnant you sexists — Emily Alford (@AlfordAlice) May 29, 2023

a side effect of watching the succession finale is drawing the roy sibs like they’re in a roald dahl book pic.twitter.com/c9rklSzPph — zegtineo (@zegtineo) May 29, 2023

when kendall, shiv, and roman were happier together than they’d ever been but there were 50 minutes left in the finale pic.twitter.com/GZTMI4fJd9 — abby monteil (@abbyemonteil) May 29, 2023

