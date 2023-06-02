Skip to main content

‘Succession’ Is Over but at Least the Memes Are Lit

By Jun 2nd, 2023, 10:54 am
Image of Jeremy Strong as Kendall, Sarah Snook as Sibohan, and Kieran Culkin as Roman on HBO's 'Succession.' They are standing in an upscale home. Kendall has his hands in his pockets, and is wearing a black baseball cap, a grey fleece jacket over a black shirt, and jeans. Shiv's chin-length, red hair is parted on the side, and she's wearing a light brown blazer over a dark brown shirt and light brown linen pants. Her hands are clasped together, and she wears a large wedding ring. Roman is wearing a short-sleeved, periwinkle buttondown with the collar button open, and light blue pants with a dark belt. He has one hand on his hip.

HBO’s Succession, the show that spawned countless online fights and memes, has come to an end. To be fair, this is one of the saddest times of my life because I love this show and the Roy family so much, but as is the case with any good ending, the fans of the series have been posting memes and making jokes since the series finale, and it’s led to one of the best times to be a fan of Succession online. Well, this and that time that Kendall Roy rapped about his father. We’ll never forget the “L to the OG” era.

The finale of the series led to a great many shocks for fans. Titled “With Open Eyes,” it showed us the Roy family losing control of Waystar Royco all because Shiv chose to let Tom Wambsgan take the title over her brother. It was, at the end of the day, her choice, and she picked her maybe(?) ex-husband instead, which meant that the Roy siblings were screaming and fighting with each other in that absolutely baffling Succession way that we’ve come to know and love—like Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) trying to pretend like he didn’t kill a man (when he very much did) in order to get his siblings back on his side so he could be CEO.

And the same fight had Kendall Roy screaming about how he should get to be CEO because he was “THE ELDEST BOY.” To be fair, he wasn’t. He was the eldest sibling from Caroline Collingwood and Logan Roy, but Connor was the first born son. He was just too busy wanting to be president and failing at it.

The point is that we have a lot of memes floating around, and they’re all good, so let’s highlight them.

Memeing through the pain

First, I want to make sure you understand that Kendall Roy did actually kill a man. Second, I want to show you this heart image of Kendall saying that it was a “false memory” because I just think it’s funny.

There were, as always, moments in the Succession finale that were meant as quick jokes but gave us insights into the characters we’ve come to know and love through the last four seasons, like Kendall dropping the information that Stewy Hosseini (Arian Moayed) liked to take Molly and make out with guys.

My personal favorite memes came from viewers who happened to also be at the Taylor Swift concert at Metlife in New Jersey. When Swift sang “the last great american dynasty” off of folklore, some fans would hold up pictures of the Roy family as their sendoff to the show we’ve all come to love. To be fair, there was a series of fancams throughout the show’s 4 seasons that were all about the characters set to Taylor Swift songs, so this was on par for the course.

@http.rachel.gif

in honor of saying goodbye to the last great american dynasty tonight #erastour #taylorswift #succession #thelastgreatamericadynasty #kendallroy #romanroy #shivroy

♬ original sound – rachel

If you go online and just scroll through Twitter, you’ll still see plenty of fans talking about the show and frankly I don’t think that will end any time soon because we all love to talk about Succession but I will miss my weekly dose of absolutely off the wall jokes to use for memes.

(featured image: HBO)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Rachel Leishman - Assistant Editor

Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. A writer her whole life but professionally starting back in 2016 who loves all things movies, TV, and classic rock. Resident Spider-Man expert, official Leslie Knope, actually Yelena Belova. Wanda Maximoff has never done anything wrong in her life. Star Wars makes her very happy. New York writer with a passion for all things nerdy. Yes, she has a Pedro Pascal podcast. And also a Harrison Ford one.