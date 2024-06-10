Wes Anderson sits in a movie theater.
Movies

The Cast of Wes Anderson’s Latest Film Revealed as Production Wraps Up in Germany

Evan Tiwari
Published: Jun 10, 2024 04:57 pm

One of the most celebrated auteurs of his time, Wes Anderson, will follow up The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Three More with The Phoenician Scheme.

The film recently wrapped production in Germany, and no details about a potential release window have been divulged yet. An educated guess would suggest that fans could be treated to Anderson’s latest feature film sometime in 2025, but the Oscar voting window might tempt the director to push for a release at the end of 2024.

As for the cast, Anderson has opted for a mix of first-time collaborators and the usual pool of actors he partners with. Michael Cera, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and Riz Ahmed are the three newcomers in the Wes Anderson universe among the big names in Hollywood, with Benicio Del Toro and Mia Threapleton slated to play the lead roles. Following is the list of actors that have been cast in the film (apart from the aforementioned names):

  • Bill Murray
  • Imke Büchel 
  • Bryan Cranston
  • Sabine Hollweck
  • Aysha Samuel
  • Imad Mardnli
  • Jaime Ferkic
  • Willem Dafoe
  • Antonia Desplat
  • Rupert Friend
  • Benedict Cumberbatch
  • Scarlett Johansson
  • Tom Hanks
  • Tonio Arango

Apart from the frequent collaborators in the cast, Anderson will be reuniting with production designer Adam Stockhausen and writer Roman Coppola, who has co-written The Phoenician Scheme’s script. Anderson and Coppola earlier worked together on The Darjeeling Limited (2007) and Moonrise Kingdom (2012). French cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel, who appeared in French Dispatch (2021) in a minor role, has been tasked with the camera work.

The story is expected to be a dark espionage tale involving a moving father-daughter relationship, with Benicio Del Toro and Mia Threapleton set to play the duo. Other details about the plot have been kept under wraps so far. The film received a €10.4m grant from Germany’s federal film fund and was shot near Germany city of Postsdam and the surrounding region. American Empirical Pictures and Indian Paintbrush are the production companies attached to The Phoenician Scheme.

Evan Tiwari
Evan is a staff writer at The Mary Sue, contributing to multiple sections, including but not limited to movies, TV shows, gaming, and music. He brings in more than five years of experience in the content and media industry, both as a manager and a writer. Outside his working hours, you can either catch him at a soccer game or dish out hot takes on his Twitter account.