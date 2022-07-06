Stop What You’re Doing. The ‘Paper Girls’ Trailer Is Finally Here!

While I knew that this comic book adaptation was in development, between the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and fact that Y: The Last Man was in development hell for about a decade (before getting canceled after one season, and yes, I’m still mad), it was a delightful surprise to get a trailer for Paper Girls this soon, after we first learned of the adaptation a few years ago. Created by writer Brian K. Vaughn and artist Cliff Chiang in 2015, Paper Girls follows a group of four young girls in the late-’80s, starting their first summer job.

I’m not a big fan of the ’80s aesthetic for stories with few exceptions, but I really love what I’ve read from Paper Girls so far. If you’re fatigued by this type of media, don’t worry, because this comic takes place through several time periods. The official synopsis for the show reads as follows:

It’s the day after Halloween in 1988 when four young friends accidentally stumble into an intense time war and find themselves inexplicably transported to the year 2019. When they come face-to-face with their adult selves, each girl discovers her own strengths as together they try to find a way back to the past while saving the world of the future.

(screencap)

While Vaughan and Chiang are heavily involved in the adaptaion, Stephany Folsom developed and Fola Goke-Pariola had a hand in writing all episodes. Folsom co-wrote Toy Story 4, Thor: Ragnorak, and the upcoming Rings of Power show. As previously announced, the main cast consists of Fina Strazza (K.J.), Sofia Rosinsky (Mac), Camryn Jones (Tiffany), and Riley Lai Nelet (Erin). Adult cast members include comedians and actors Ali Wong as adult Erin, and Nate Corddry as Larry.

When does this come out?

Unless Prime Video has a special episode we don’t know about, there will probably be about eight episodes. The first episode releases Friday, June 29. If you want to read Paper Girls before watching the show, now’s the perfect time to start. The trailer shows scenes well beyond volume one, and there are six volumes in total. Last year, Image released an 800-page paperback of Paper Girls: The Complete Story.

(Image Comics)

Paper Girls will stream on Prime Video.

In the meantime, watch the trailer and a past TMS interview with Cliff Chiang here.

(featured image: Entertainment Weekly & Anjali Pinto/Amazon Prime)

