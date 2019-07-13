Things We Saw Today: Paper Girls Is Being Adapted for Amazon!

If you haven’t already read Paper Girls, now’s the time! The comic book series from Brian K. Vaughan and artist Cliff Chiang is being adapted at Amazon with a series commitment. The show will be scripted by Toy Story 4 co-writer Stephany Folsom, who will also serve as executive producer along with Vaughan.

Paper Girls first dropped in 2015, but I was a little late to find it. The first time I heard of it was in one of our The Mary Sue editor live chats right after Stranger Things came out and I heard my colleagues describe it as basically Stranger Things but if all the protagonists were girls. Obviously, I ordered a copy as soon as we logged off and they had not lied.

The book follows a group of pre-teen newspaper delivery girls in 1988 Ohio. Without giving anything away, I’ll just say they don’t stay in 1988 for long, as the girls get swept up in a sort of war amongst time-travellers. But like the Netflix show, it’s as much about interpersonal relationships and adolescent awakenings as it is paranormal activity.

From Deadline,

As they travel between our present, the past, and the future — they encounter future versions of themselves and now must choose to embrace or reject their fate. An emotional adventure in which the girls and the women they eventually become are tough, their friendships are authentic, and their journey through time is epic.

I cannot wait to be able to watch the Gina Rodriguez-produced Diary of a Female President. This show sounds amazing. (via Oh My Disney)

Jason Reitman shared a photo from the set of Ghostbusters 2020 and I am officially intrigued. (via i09)

A very happy 77th birthday to Harrison Ford.

“All I would tell people is to hold on to what was individual about themselves, not to allow their ambition for success cause them to try to imitate the success of others. You’ve got to find it on your own terms.” Happy 77th birthday to Harrison Ford, an irreplaceable star! pic.twitter.com/lEqDGdCoiB — Tribeca (@Tribeca) July 13, 2019

Let’s not forget the other birthday boy!

Happy birthday to Jean-Luc Picard, born today in 2305… and to the one and only @sirpatstew! #StarTrek #StarTrekPicard pic.twitter.com/z0n4cBOttL — TrekCore.com 🖖 (@TrekCore) July 13, 2019

Fat-positive podcasts are a rare thing, but here are 5 to check out. (via Bitch)

Why are the Russo brothers teasing Community content for Comic-con??? (via AV Club)

What did you all see out there today?

(image: Image Comics)

