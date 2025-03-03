The Oscars brought us the Leslie and Ron reunion we needed

At this year’s Academy Awards, we have seen some of our favorite movies take home the big prizes. But we also surprisingly got an emotional reunion between some of our favorite television characters.

For fans of Parks and Recreation, the Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Screenplay categories became an emotional time. The “voice of God” at this year’s Academy Award ceremony. It is a great time for those of us who missed Offerman’s sass, this one is for us. But it also led to a great moment when Amy Poehler was there to present.

Poehler was announcing the winners for both screenwriting categories and while host Conan O’Brien was the one who ultimately brought Poehler out but that didn’t stop Offerman from talking about his former co-worker. And it did seem like he was messing with her a bit, saying her name oddly and giving fans a reminder of the dynamic that their characters once had.

Offerman and Poehler played Ron Swanson and Leslie Knope on the hit NBC series Parks and Recreation. The two were co-workers who became best friends throughout the series and their connection meant the world to us all. The two also hosted Making It together and it brought that joyful connection to us.

But hearing Offerman speaking while Poehler was on stage or backstage was surprisingly emotional for me. It’s been 10 years since the show came to an end and it is a show that I miss every single day. So whenever there is a little reunion between the cast, it means a lot to me. Seeing Aubrey Plaza and Kathryn Hahn on Agatha All Along was a dream! Watching Amy Poehler take the stage with the voice of Nick Offerman behind her? A delight!

The entire moment was just really sweet for Parks and Recreation fans and now I want more of them together.

