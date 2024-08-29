Fans set to be treated to a new version of ‘The Office’ in October

After establishing itself as one of the most iconic sitcoms ever through its U.S. and U.K. versions, The Office will now have its newest branch Down Under.

The Australian reboot is set to debut on Prime Video on Friday, October 18, 2024. As is the case with the majority of Prime Video shows, all eight episodes of the mockumentary sitcom series will drop at once, making it a perfect solution for your weekend bingeing plans. The Office Australia is the third English language spin-off and eighth overall, following the U.K., the U.S., Canadian, French, Swedish, Indian, and Polish versions.

The cast is led by Felicity Ward, who is known for featuring in Apple TV’s Time Bandits and Australian drama series Wakefield. Ward plays Hannah Howard, the affable but incompetent boss of a branch of a packaging company called Flinley Craddick. When the news of her branch shutting down and workers being instructed to work from home reaches Howard, she tries her best to ensure the employees continue coming to the physical office.

Amazon has revealed the cast members that will be a part of the show along with Ward, but the details about the characters they’ll be playing are being kept under wraps. Here’s the list of main cast members that will be a part of The Office Australia’s debut season:

Edith Poor (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power)

Steen Raskopoulos (The Duchess)

Shari Sebbens (Thor: Love and Thunder)

Josh Thomson (How to Please a Woman)

Zoe Terakes (Nine Perfect Strangers)

Jonny Brugh (What We Do in the Shadows)

Susan Ling Young (Reckoning)

Raj Labade (Appetite)

Lucy Schmidt (The Pledge)

Pallavi Sharda (Wedding Season)

Claude Jabbour (Stateless)

Deadloch’s Sussie Youssef and Justin Rosniak of Last King of the Cross will appear in guest roles.

Like its predecessors, The Office Australia is expected to follow the theme of camaraderie between colleagues, as it follows the day-to-day lives of employees with varying personalities, all captured in a mockumentary style. The series was announced in early 2023, and it took a year and a half to bring it to the screen.

