Welcome to the Shiny New Mary Sue

As you can see, The Mary Sue has a gorgeous new look. Here’s what you can expect from our updated design.

The Mary Sue community as you know it won’t be changing—our excellent and incisive commenters can be found after the article as ever. Our article pages now are wider and lovely to read, and you’ll have an easier time finding related stories to keep reading on your favorite topics. Everything looks splendid on mobile, as well, if we do say so ourselves.

The chronological scroll our community prefers remains in place, as does the comment count on every article so that you can quickly see where discussion is happening. We know that change on the internet can feel tricky to navigate, so we tried to preserve all the things we love best about how The Mary Sue works while plotting her upgrade for the future.

Now you’ll be able to quickly focus in on the most popular articles on site, and we’ll also be curating selections of our favorite TMS posts for your reading pleasure under “Our Picks.” We have more space to feature videos and art, which we can’t wait to share with you.

We also have a rainbow-colored “Breaking News” bar that we’ll use when big things are going down—so keep your eyes peeled up top for what we’ve nicknamed the Bifrost Bar.

Questions? Comments? We know you’ll have ’em! We’re excited to welcome you to the new Mary Sue.

(images: Marvel Studios, Marvel Comics)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com