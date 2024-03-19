The New ‘Furiosa’ Trailer Has a Tragic Note

The second Furiosa trailer has hit the internet! We get to see more of Anya Taylor-Joy as Furiosa, along with Chris Hemsworth as the warlord Dementus. But as action-packed as the trailer is, it has some pathos, too.

Furiosa: a Mad Max Saga is a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road. Max himself isn’t the star of this new film, though. Instead, it tells the story of the childhood and young adulthood of Imperator Furiosa, first played by Charlize Theron in Fury Road. Furiosa will see the titular badass stolen from her childhood home and launched into a quest to find her way back.

In the second trailer, we see just what’s at stake for Furiosa.

In the trailer, we see Furiosa’s gradual transformation from innocent young girl, growing up in the Green Place of Many Mothers, to the hardened warrior we know from Fury Road. She loses her home, then her mother, then her arm, and then her hair. It’s equal parts thrilling and heartbreaking. I love how hardcore Furiosa is, but I also wish she could spend her life happily picking apples in the woods!

The trailer is especially tragic if you’ve seen Fury Road (spoilers ahead!). “My childhood, my mother—I want them back,” Furiosa says in the trailer. But we know from Fury Road that she’ll never get them, at least not in the way she wants. It’s kind of heartbreaking to see young Furiosa so determined to get home, knowing that she’ll spend years under the control of Immortan Joe.

A few other things in the trailer that caught my eye:

Chris Hemsworth acting completely unhinged? I love to see it.

The new trailer includes a quick shot of Immortan Joe, and it looks like Furiosa is working with him to take out Dementus. I’m guessing this arrangement sets the stage for their relationship in Fury Road: he believes she’s one of his most loyal lieutenants, when secretly she’s waiting for the right opportunity to flee.

The contrast between the Green Place and the Wasteland? Oof. Hey, maybe this movie will make people take climate change seriously! (I’m kidding, it won’t.)

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga hits theaters on May 24.

(featured image: Warner Bros.)

