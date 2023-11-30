The ‘Furiosa’ Trailer Has Arrived!

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is barreling down on us at full speed—and Warner Bros. has debuted the first teaser trailer at CCXP 23!

The trailer, which gives us our first look at the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, premiered at the Furiosa panel on Thursday afternoon. The trailer was released online shortly afterwards.

The trailer promises a movie that’s as atmospheric and otherworldly as George Miller’s previous Mad Max films. In the trailer, we see Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy) staggering down a desert highway, with a voice calling out to her. Title cards give us the basics of the story: 45 years after the collapse of civilization, Furiosa has been kidnapped from her people, and she’ll spend the rest of her life trying to get home.

After that, we see tons of the explosive action sequences that have made the Mad Max franchise so iconic. Chris Hemsworth’s Warlord Dementus faces off against a young Immortan Joe, while souped-up cars and trucks battle each other in the desert. Throughout it all, Furiosa slowly morphs into the Imperator we know and love.

In one intriguing shot, we finally see the Green Place of Many Mothers that’s home to Furiosa’s tribe, the Vuvalini. In Mad Max: Fury Road, the Green Place is reduced to a wasteland, so it’s exciting to see it in its prime.

Furiosa plot: What’s the plot of Furiosa?

Part of the genius of George Miller’s filmmaking is that the plots of the Mad Max movies are relatively simple. In Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa meets up with Max after she escapes from Immortan Joe in order to save his wives and find her own way home. That no-frills premise allows the movie to bask in eye-popping action sequences and incredible character studies.

Judging from the Furiosa teaser, it looks like Miller will employ the same spacious storytelling style. We know that after Furiosa is kidnapped, she’ll be fought over by two warlords, presumably Dementus and Immortan Joe. That might not sound like much, but I can’t wait to see how Miller fleshes out the bones of that story.

Furiosa cast: Who’s in Furiosa?

Here are all the cast members announced so far:

Anya Taylor-Joy as a young Furiosa, in the years before she becomes one of Immortan Joe’s lieutenants

as a young Furiosa, in the years before she becomes one of Immortan Joe’s lieutenants Chris Hemsworth as Warlord Dementus, leader of the biker gang who kidnaps Furiosa from her home in the Green Place of Many Mothers

as Warlord Dementus, leader of the biker gang who kidnaps Furiosa from her home in the Green Place of Many Mothers Nathan Jones as Rictus Erectus

as Rictus Erectus Angus Sampson as The Organic Mechanic

as The Organic Mechanic Daniel Webber as War Boy

as War Boy Tom Burke

Quaden Bayles

Lachy Hulme

Furiosa release date: When does Furiosa come out?

Although Furiosa was originally scheduled for a summer 2023 release, the film is now coming out on May 24, 2024.

(featured image: Warner Bros.)

