‘The Muppets Mayhem’ Brings Muppets and Mayhem to Disney+

The Muppets are back! Jim Henson’s magical puppet creations have been delighting audiences since the 1950s (yes, they are that old). From movies to television shows, the Muppets have been part of our lives for decades. Disney acquired The Muppets back in the early 2000s and did a slight reboot with new movies and projects featuring the characters. Now they are bringing us a brand new series all about everyone’s favorite Muppet band, Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem.

Although the series doesn’t seem to feature Muppet mainstays like Kermit and Miss Piggy, Animal and the rest of the Electric Mayhem provide more than enough Muppet fun. Plus, a slew of celebrity cameo appearances makes it look even more exciting. Here’s everything we know about The Muppets Mayhem.

When will The Muppets Mayhem be released?

The Muppets Mayhem is a streaming series only available on Disney+. Lucky for all of us, we don’t have to wait long for the 10-episode series to premiere. All episodes will be available to stream on May 10. If you are looking to watch other Muppets titles before the show’s release, Disney+ has almost every title from the franchise available to watch.

What is The Muppets Mayhem about?

Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem have been rocking audiences for 45 years. They have influenced countless other musicians with their live performances. However, they never got around to actually recording an album. Nora, a junior A&R executive, must wrangle the chaotic energy of the band to make their first official record and join the modern music industry.

Who is in The Muppets Mayhem?

The Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem original band line-up will all be in The Muppets Mayhem. That means Dr. Teeth (Bill Barretta), Lips (Peter Linz), Floyd Pepper (Matt Vogel), Janice (David Rudman), Zoot (Dave Goelz), and everyone’s favorite drummer Animal (Eric Jacobson) will be back to rock. Popular YouTuber turned actress Lilly Singh joins the Muppets as Nora. Tahj Mowry, Saara Chaudry, and Anders Holm are the other human cast members.

There are also a ton of celebrity cameos. Tommy Lee, Lil Nas X, and Chris Stapleton all play themselves and credit Electric Mayhem as a creative influence on their music. Danny Trejo, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Kristen Schaal, Morgan Freeman, Tommy Chong, and a many others are set to appear in the series.

The Muppets Mayhem trailer

Disney released the full-length trailer for The Muppets Mayhem on April 12. It starts out like a Behind the Music episode about Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, showing their history and contributions to music—only, they’ve never actually recorded any music. So the Muppets head to a recording studio and have to navigate technology. I never thought I would see Animal interacting with a drum machine. Although they encounter some ups and downs with the way modern music is recorded, Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem are committed to bringing rock and roll to anyone who will listen. Watch the full trailer below:

