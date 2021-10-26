The Muppets take on Mr. Blue Sky

The Muppets love to bring to life iconic songs to make fans happy and this time, they performed the classic rock hit “Mr. Blue Sky” by the Electric Light Orchestra! The video is part of YouTube’s “Dear Earth” special, which features celebrity performances and informative, consciousness-raising content from climate change activists.

The house band, which features Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, still has their iconic style and I will be thinking about Animal saying “So high” for the rest of my life. Actually, anything that Animal chooses to do I think about frequently but this was extra funny to me.

Knowing that the Muppets are here to help combat climate change and want to educate us all feels right and good because the Muppets always want us to do the right thing together. The “Dear Earth” special seems like a wonderfully fun event and anything that includes the Muppets and the house band Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem is worth our time!

(via HuffPost, image: Disney)

Here are some other things we saw out there today:

Dune Part 2 is coming our way! (via Variety)

There should be a hard ban on politicians making reproductive health care policy if they can’t correctly identify basic human reproductive anatomy. https://t.co/jBQezvxWHB — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) October 26, 2021

Police violence is a disability justice issue. (via Boston Review)

Thank you @NALIP_org for this fancy new award and naming @PoseOnFX Best Latinx Show of 2021. #PoseFX pic.twitter.com/lBiTCAtcdP — Steven Canals (@StevenCanals) October 26, 2021

Kristen Stewart is right about those who don’t want to see queer superheroes. (via Advocate)

Anything we missed, Mary Suevians? Let us know what you saw in the comments below!

