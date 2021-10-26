comScore The Muppets Take On "Mr. Blue Sky" | The Mary Sue
Skip to main content

Things We Saw Today: The Muppets Take On “Mr. Blue Sky”

By Rachel LeishmanOct 26th, 2021, 6:00 pm
 

The Muppets take on Mr. Blue Sky

The Muppets love to bring to life iconic songs to make fans happy and this time, they performed the classic rock hit “Mr. Blue Sky” by the Electric Light Orchestra! The video is part of  YouTube’s “Dear Earth” special, which features celebrity performances and informative, consciousness-raising content from climate change activists.

The house band, which features Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, still has their iconic style and I will be thinking about Animal saying “So high” for the rest of my life. Actually, anything that Animal chooses to do I think about frequently but this was extra funny to me.

Knowing that the Muppets are here to help combat climate change and want to educate us all feels right and good because the Muppets always want us to do the right thing together. The “Dear Earth” special seems like a wonderfully fun event and anything that includes the Muppets and the house band Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem is worth our time!

(via HuffPost, image: Disney)

Here are some other things we saw out there today:

Anything we missed, Mary Suevians? Let us know what you saw in the comments below!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site

 —The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Rachel Leishman - Assistant Editor

Rachel (she/her) is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album, and would sell her soul for Pedro Pascal as Kraven the Hunter. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. Secretly Grogu's mom and Lizzie Olsen's best friend.