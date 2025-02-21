‘The Monkey’ review: A bloody good time that will keep you from winding that monkey up

A good Stephen King story is one that will shock you, terrify you, and make you think. Osgood Perkins’ The Monkey does all of that and so much more.

A movie that can be viewed as a million interesting ways to die but that doesn’t do it justice. The Monkey is a deeper exploration of family trauma and what we pass down to our children and when you add in Perkins’ own very famous father, it sweetens the Monkey’s drum.

Hal (Theo James) and his twin brother Bill (also James) are estranged and their issues began long before this Monkey that their deadbeat father (Adam Scott) brought into their lives began killing people close to them, including their beloved mother Lois (Tatiana Malany) and their uncle (Perkins).

As is always the case with a good King story, Perkins expanded the ideas within his short story and forced audiences to question our own relationships with our siblings and parents in the process. Because after all, life is short and then we all die. Maybe peacefully in our sleep or maybe exploding after jumping into an electric pool.

Many will watch this movie and get stuck on the kills. I think that’s fine. I think you’re missing the better themes and storylines by doing that but who am I to judge? But I think the theme of fatherhood is the more interesting aspect of Perkins’ adaptation. Bad dads all around but at least they’re trying.

Hal’s son Petey (Colin O’Brien) may end up getting adopted by his step father (Elijah Wood) and both are on their last “trip” together. But the adventure to a theme park takes a turn when Aunt Ida (Sarah Levy) dies in another freak accident.

Young Bill and Hal threw the Monkey in a well to save their family but it’s back with a vengeance.

Being a dad is hard

So much of what makes this movie work is James’ performance as older Hal and Bill. And while the journey between the brothers, one that includes Bill calling Hal “dumb shit” at every turn, is a driving force, it is secondary to Hal’s parental trauma for me.

Their father was a pilot whose own run in with the Monkey opens the film. Their mother Lois is kind, loves her boys, but also doesn’t know how to really cope as a single mother and says things to her boys she shouldn’t. But when things get tough, they dance.

Lois’ best moments are what fuel Hal’s entire relationship with Petey. He stays away not because he wants to but because he feels like that will keep his son safe. And it, in turn, makes Hal a better parent that either of his own, even if he’s hiding the truth from Petey.

And yeah, there are some gnarly kills

The concept of the “toy” (don’t call it a toy) monkey is simple: Wind it up and see what happens. Death is what happens but that’s not surprising. It’s a Stephen King short story.

And they are incredibly creative kills. A For Sale sign to the face, a Mufasa inspired death, and the infamous frying pool are just a few. But as I said before, I think the kills are almost second nature to the overall themes in Perkins’ take.

But at its core, The Monkey is just a really good horror comedy that made me cry and I am not afraid to admit it.

