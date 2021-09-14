comScore What if the Met Gala Had an Anime and Video Game Theme?
Skip to main content

The Met Gala Memes Have Returned With Some Fandom Flare and All Is Right With the World

The geek community knows that their faves understand the assignment.

By Briana LawrenceSep 14th, 2021, 9:33 am
 

 

Fandom Gala

Yesterday saw the return of the Met Gala after the event was postponed last year for “everything is postponed because of COVID” reasons. Now I know this is the part where I’m supposed to tell you the theme for this year and go on about which celebrity came to play and which one failed to take advantage of the fact that they’re encouraged to dress like a Final Fantasy final boss, but that’s just not my, wait for it, style.

According to Vogue, the Met Gala is, “the fashion world equivalent of the Oscars. It’s an evening when designers, models, and Hollywood stars convene in the year’s most over-the-top looks to celebrate and fundraise at a new exhibit from the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.”

This is all true, but the Met Gala is also a night of memes, and this year’s batch is long overdue after the event’s postponement.

You are guaranteed to find all kinds of memes floating around, probably for the next week or so. The Internet has come together to analyze all the outfits, illustrate how you can fit a comically large pizza on the back of a gown, or bemoan the number of plain black tuxes you see at an event where you can straight up dress like a fashion pony.

When I think of the Met Gala, I think of this moment here:

This has some people making this delightful comparison:

Or this one, if you’re an anime nerd like me:

This brings me to my main topic of interest on the morning after the Met Gala: our favorite geek franchises are full of characters who’d trend all throughout the night of such a fashionable event. Just look at some of the outfits from the event, you can’t tell me these aren’t DLC packs from a video game.


You can’t tell me this isn’t fandom at work.

It’s gotten to the point where some fans have taken to inserting their favorite characters onto those iconic red steps because for some reason there hasn’t been a Met Gala theme that just tells everyone to dress like they’re auditioning for Bayonetta the Musical.

Here are some more of my favorite examples of Met Gala: Fandom Edition.

Until I get my dream theme of Met Gala: The Geeks Come Out at Night, I’ll settle on the ongoing Twitter memes.

I MEAN:

(Image: Various characters from Hirohiko Araki/Platinum Games/Supergiant Games/Square Enix/Naoko Takeuchi/Ken Wakui)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Briana Lawrence - Fandom Editor

Briana (she/her - bisexual) is trying her best to cosplay as a responsible adult. Her writing tends to focus on the importance of representation, whether it’s through her multiple book series or the pieces she writes. After de-transforming from her magical girl state, she indulges in an ever-growing pile of manga, marathons too much anime, and dedicates an embarrassing amount of time to her Animal Crossing pumpkin patch (it's Halloween forever, deal with it Nook)