Ralph Fiennes Serves Menace in ‘The Menu’ Teaser

Horror is on the menu in the first teaser trailer for Searchlight Films’ ‘The Menu’. The film, from director Mark Mylod (Succession), centers on Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Tyler (Nicholas Hoult), a wealthy couple who have secured a reservation at an exclusive restaurant on a remote island. There, Chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes) announces a tasting menu, saying “Over the next few hours, you will consume fat, salt, protein, and, at times, entire ecosystems.” While consummate foodie Tyler is excited (as are the wealthy patrons of the establishment, Margot is less than enthused. But as the evening unfolds, it appears that Chef Slowik has an unsettling series of courses to serve.

The black comedy horror film packs a lot into its teaser: sous chefs who have a cult-ish to Slowik, a man carrying angel wings, and an ominous warning to Margot from the chef who says, “you shouldn’t be here tonight.” Clearly something disturbing is on the menu, and it may very well be the guests themselves. We see several of them try to escape, only to be hunted down by the army of chefs.

“You, my dear guests, are not the common man. Isn’t that right?” Fiennes says. “What happens inside this room is meaningless compared to what happens outside. We are but a frightened nanosecond; nature is timeless.” Soylent Green meets molecular gastronomy? Check please.

Much like the Hulu horror film Fresh, The Menu appears to satirize foodie culture and fine dining. But will there be a cannibal twist? And will the phrase “eat the rich” become a reality? There’s plenty to like here: a terrific cast, which includes Janet McTeer, John Leguizamo, Hong Chau, and Judith Light.

The Menu hits theaters November 18, 2022.

(image: screencap/Searchlight Pictures)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]