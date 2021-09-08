Finally, Teasers for The Matrix Resurrections Have Me Ready to Plug Back In

Each new day, we get closer to returning to the world of the Matrix. Following Neo on his path as the One to saving the world, the series brought us imaginative looks at the world and is a cultural landmark for so many. What would we do without the questions about a red pill or a blue pill?

The Matrix trilogy changed the world for the better, in my humble opinion. But I guess I should also let you know that I grew up with a Neo action figure in my room, so … maybe I’m a little biased. But the mark that the original three movies left on the world is undeniable. When The Matrix came out in 1999, no one knew the world we’d be thrust into, and now, 22 years later, we’re still just as obsessed with whether we’d take the red pill or the blue pill.

But now, we’re gearing up for The Matrix Resurrections and getting to see some of our favorites return to the series in some way or another. And we’re all getting excited yet again to plug in and keep balance in the world between the humans and machines. The Matrix Revolutions left us thinking that both Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) died. Clearly, in new teasers for the full trailer (apparently arriving tomorrow) from the movie’s interactive website, that’s not the case as we see glimpses of them both. Honestly? I’m fine with that. I loved Neo and Trinity as a kid and having them back onscreen is amazing.

The teasers bring us glimpses of some of our faves and the new characters played by Jonathan Groff and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (well, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II might be playing a young Morpheus, so he might not be a new character), and throws us back into the world of the Matrix that we’ve come to know and love. All we needed was a “Mr. Anderson” to make this all complete!

The Matrix 4 is exciting not only because it is a return to the world we know and love, but it is a return with Lana Wachowski behind the camera. Lilly Wachowski didn’t return with her sister, but Lilly trusts Lana to bring their world to life once more, and I trust them both.

The Matrix Resurrections hits theaters this December 22nd, and that gives us all plenty of time to rewatch the trilogy or maybe watch it for the first time! I can’t wait to see what the full trailer brings to us, and honestly, it if it just hot Keanu Reeves as a long-haired Neo for a full two minutes? I’m in.

