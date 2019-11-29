The Mary Sue Holiday Gift Guide!

Your turkey might still be digesting, but the hard truth is: Thanksgiving is over and it’s time to do some holiday shopping. If you’re smart, you might have already had a jump on these, but if you’re an idiot like me, you haven’t bought a thing. But not to fear, we here at the Mary Sue have gathered a whole list (we checked it twice) of great, geeky gifts that you or your loved ones will adore.

For the Star Wars fan in your life:

With The Rise of Skywalker on the horizon and The Mandalorian dominating the twittersphere, there’s Star Wars merch everywhere but if you want something cozy to curl up in, how about a Darth Vader Snuggie from The Lakeside Collection?

If you live on Hoth, or anywhere cold, we recommend these awesome jackets from Columbia sportswear, available December 6 which come in Dark Side or Light Side Versions.

InstanPots are a great gift, and a really useful Kitchen tool … but what you really need is A Star Wars InstaPot!

We have joined forces with #InstantPot to bring you a special edition @starwars x @InstantPot collection. Transform ingredients into the best meals in minutes with Instant Pot machines, featuring your favorite galactic characters. Shop now: https://t.co/kybcHnq6SV pic.twitter.com/Fq70JgpdiK — Williams Sonoma (@WilliamsSonoma) November 26, 2019

And then, if you’re not done cooking, of course, there’s the Le Crueset Star Wars cookware collection. From the Porg Pie Bird to the Darth Vader dutch over, there’s gear at a price for anyone.

For the Supernatural aficionado:

We LOVE The Official Supernatural Cookbook, by Julia Tremaine and Jessica Torres. It’s a must for any SPN fan, with gorgeous pics, fun recipes and lots f character. My favorite recipe so far is “Death’s Enchiladas.”

If you’re not done cooking, check out Misha Collins’s new guide to getting kids to eat healthy The Adventurous Eater’s Club. (And check out our interview with Misha about the book too!)

The perfect place for SPN fans to find the perfect gift all year round is Stands. Their many products, created in cooperation with members of the SPN cast (as well as others) isn’t just full of great stuff, but the profits all go to great charitable causes. We love the “You Are Not Alone” bear that makes our Destiel sense tingle and supports suicide prevention!

Got a Superhero fan to buy for? We got ya.

For Film and TV fans

Whoever you’re buying for this holiday season, there are all sorts of geeky gifts on the market that we hope can satisfy them. If there’s something out there you love, tell us in the comments!

(featured image via Pexels)

