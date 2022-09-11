The D23 Expo wrapped up with a look at what’s coming next at the Disney Parks. During the A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products panel, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and Chairman of Disney Parks Experiences and Products Josh D’Amaro unveiled a new attraction coming to the Avengers Campus, where parkgoers will enter the multiverse and fight multiple villains alongside their favorite Avengers. Feige added, “We’re bringing the Multiverse to Avengers Campus.”

Just announced at #D23Expo: Kevin Feige revealed a never-before-seen attraction coming to Avengers Campus at Disneyland Resort! Join a battle with the Avengers to face a new threat, King Thanos, a Multiverse variant designed for Avengers Campus: https://t.co/XWowcgxf6c pic.twitter.com/XE39zrenwb — Avengers (@Avengers) September 11, 2022

One such villain is King Thanos, who D’Amaro describes as “a Thanos that won [the Infinity War], and the Avengers are not too happy about that.” The as-yet-untitled multiverse experience will join the two rides currently occupying Avengers Campus: Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout! (formerly known as the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror) and Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure.

Another big change is coming to the Disney California Adventure park, where the Pacific Wharf will be transformed into San Fransokyo from Big Hero 6. There will be new shops and restaurants, along with character meet and greets with Baymax, the franchise’s star.

Pacific Wharf at Disney California Adventure is being reimagined into SAN FRANSOKYO ✨ #D23ExpoLive pic.twitter.com/PYQ0JhwnmJ — Disney Food Blog (@DisneyFoodBlog) September 11, 2022

