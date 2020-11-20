Let’s Talk About THAT Reveal From The Mandalorian’s Latest Episode

**Spoilers for the episode “The Siege” from season 2 of Disney+’s The Mandalorian lie within.**

The last we saw of Din Djarin and Baby Yoda, their ship was put together using fishing wire, and they even had an octopus companion with them. So, to get their ship fixed, they go to Navarro and meet up with Greek Karga and Cara Dune to get back up to shape to continue Din’s quest to find the Jedi. While the main mission of the episode is fun and fine and has this crew trying to take on an Empire base, that’s not what made this such a gasp-worthy episode.

At the end of the episode, when Din seems to have left Greef Karga and Cara Dune behind, we suddenly get a look into an Empire ship led by Moff Gideon. And what frightens me most is that one of Greef Karga’s ship mechanics is working for the Empire and put a tracker on the Razorback.

For the whole season thus far, Din didn’t know that Moff Gideon was looking for him. Even when Bo-Ratan mentioned him in the last episode, as she learned about the darksaber, that’s pretty much all we’ve heard of him so far. But that’s, seemingly, all about to change.

The fact that there is a literal tracker on Din Djarin and Baby Yoda means that this fight between them and Moff Gideon is going to come to a head and, if Din does find Ahsoka Tano before Moff Gideon catches up to them, it’s going to be a fight of the light verse the dark yet again.

It brings a sort of tension to the series that didn’t exist before because the last season of The Mandalorian was about the Client, but he didn’t have a direct link to the Razorback that Moff Gideon now does. And the fact that Din doesn’t know, and neither does Karga to warn him, is going to be a surprise attack once Gideon decides to come after them.

So far, the show has been a lot of little adventures for Din and the Child—just going around, trying to find information, and whatever trouble they found along the way was the source of tension for that specific episode, but this is the first time that we’re being put back into the world that started this all off in the first place.

Moff Gideon is someone that I fear, mainly because of what he can do to Din and the Child without them knowing he’s after them. They didn’t see him survive in Navarro, and who knows what he is going to do when he finds them this time around? The next few episodes just got that much scarier for Din Djarin and Baby Yoda, and I hope that Bo-Ratan gets to come back to try to regain the darksaber.

