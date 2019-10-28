Things We Saw Today: The Mandalorian Posters Are Here!

The Mandalorian is a highly anticipated Disney+ Star Wars show that we know very little about. I’m not being evasive, it’s just that they want to “keep the secrets” surrounding the show so close to the vest we barely know anything about the characters or the storyline. What we DO know about show is that it will be an eight-episode live-action series created by Jon Favreau and stars Pedro Pascal as the eponymous bounty hunter. It’s set five years after Return of the Jedi. Taika Waititi is involved! So we’re in.

“It was really compelling to me what happens after the celebration of the Empire falling,” Favreau said at Star Wars Celebration, explaining why he wanted to use this era in Star Wars history, according to Rotten Tomatoes. “The revolution was successful, but then what happens?”

And now, at long last, we have some glorious new character posters for the show to look at and dissect:

What are these characters going to do? Who can we trust? I don’t know, but I’m here for Carl Weathers living his best life and I can’t wait to see what The Mandalorian has in store for us.

(image: LucasFilm)

Here are some other stories we saw out there today!

Netflix is maybe adding a feature to speed up programs for faster binging and maybe don’t? (via UPROXX)

Rachel Weisz is bringing the iconic Elizabeth Taylor to life in a new biopic (via Variety)

Jason Mraz singing about down-ballot elections is a real bonus of 2019 I wasn’t expecting. https://t.co/EP8myF7vnb — Amanda Litman (@amandalitman) October 28, 2019

Wes Studi, the first Native American actor to win an Oscar, talks about the historic win. (via Tulsa World)

After years of calling it out, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend have rewritten the lyrics to “Baby It’s Cold Outside” (via Vulture)

Anything we missed, Mary Suevians? Let us know in the comments below!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com