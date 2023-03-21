The ‘Loki’ Season 1 Soundtrack Is Getting a Vinyl Release (And Some Amazing Cover Art)

Loki season 2 may be lost somewhere out in the multiverse, but at least fans are getting a treat in the meantime. The Loki season 1 soundtrack, featuring composer Natalie Holt’s unforgettable score, is coming out on vinyl.

Produced by Mondo and Hollywood Records, the soundtrack comes with three records, with the liner notes printed in a Time Variance Authority-style dossier. The set also includes some gorgeous cover art by Anne Benjamin, with an illustration of Loki, Sylvie, and other Loki variants in profile.

I like the way Classic Loki’s horns swoop in front of Loki’s forehead! Although he never actually wears the horns in season 1, this illustration pays homage to his look in Thor, The Avengers, and Thor: Ragnarok.

Why Natalie Holt’s Loki soundtrack is so good

Natalie Holt was nominated for an Emmy for her work on Loki, and it was well-deserved. The main theme, with its textured strings, eerie melody, and quietly ticking clock, captures everything we love about the moody and complicated God of Mischief—along with his struggles against the TVA.

There are so many other things to love about the soundtrack, too. Holt used a blend of a theramin (that wobbly, ethereal Star Trek-sounding instrument) and synthesizers to create the sideways feel of the TVA. She employed Scandinavian instruments like the hardanger fiddle and the nyckelharpa to evoke a Nordic feel—for example, during the scene in which Loki finds out about Ragnarok, the complete destruction of the only home he’s ever known, and a melancholy melody plays while he tears up. Then there’s “Very Full,” the Asgardian folksong that Loki belts out on the Lamentis train, written by Erlend Nødtvedt and performed by Tom Hiddleston. That song marked the first time Hiddleston, who has emphasized in many interviews that he’s not a singer, charted.

The Loki soundtrack goes on sale at noon CT tomorrow, Wednesday, March 22 on Mondo’s website. Happy listening!

