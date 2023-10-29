‘The Life of Chuck’ Movie Release Window, Cast, Plot, and More

Stephen King’s short story, “The Life of Chuck,” is getting a film adaptation! Originally published in a book of novellas called If It Bleeds, the film is another of the 47+ adaptations of Stephen King’s works.

Cast

Unlike struck films, The Life of Chuck has been able to start production thanks to an agreement with SAG-AFTRA. The cast currently includes A-list actors with Tom Hiddleston as the titular Chuck and space dad Mark Hamill playing Albie. Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan, Jacob Tremblay, Matthew Lillard, Harvey Guillén, Annalise Basso, Matt Biedel, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Antonio Raul Corbo, David Dastmalchian, Saidah Arrika Ekulona, Q’Orianka Kilcher, Rahul Kholi, Benjamin Pajak, Heather Langenkamp, Carl Lumbly, Violet McGraw, Kate Siegel, Mia Sara, Samantha Sloyan, Sauriyan Sapkota, Michael Trucco, Molly C. Quinn, and Taylor Gordon have been cast in unknown roles.

Release Window

While the film is currently in production, we have little to no timeline on when this film will hit theaters. It could be in as little as a year, depending on post-production. October 2024 would be an excellent time to release a Stephen King adaptation, but if there are any delays then they may have to push to 2025.

Plot

Despite King being known primarily as a horror writer, The Life of Chuck is more in line with his dramas like Stand by Me, The Shawshank Redemption, and The Green Mile. That being said, the film will have horror elements, as it follows three time periods in the life of Charles ‘Chuck’ Krantz. The short story notably begins with his death and ends with his childhood growing up in a supposedly haunted house.

More

Mike Flanagan will be directing the film and reportedly finished the screenplay just before the start of the WGA strike. Flanagan has made quite the name for himself in horror, writing and producing Netflix horror series like The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, and The Fall of the House of Usher.

Flanagan, Trevor Macy, Intrepid Pictures, and QWGmire are producing the film, with Eben Bolter providing cinematography.

