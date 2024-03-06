Original ‘The Librarians’ Star Joins the Cast of Upcoming Sequel Series

The Librarian franchise is officially getting another spinoff series with The Librarians: The Next Chapter. Meanwhile, the show got a lot more exciting with news that one of the original show’s stars is returning for the spinoff.

Recommended Videos

The Librarian franchise began two decades ago with the release of The Librarian: Quest for the Spear. It was a made-for-television fantasy movie that follows Flynn Carsen (Noah Wyle) after he is hired for what he believes is a typical librarian position at the Metropolitan Public Library. However, he soon learns he has been hired as The Librarian, the protector of the library, which is actually centuries old, and the ancient treasures within it. It was a particularly well-written, fun, and swashbuckling adventure for a made-for-television movie and received two sequels.

In 2014, the franchise was revived with its first live-action TV show, The Librarians. The spinoff series sees four new recruits chosen by the Library to become co-Librarians and follows them on their adventures as they face new villains, discover ancient artifacts, and protect the Library. Wyle, Jane Curtin, and Bob Newhart all reprised their roles from the movies for The Librarians. The show is a bit of a hidden gem. It never received much fanfare, given that TNT is a lesser-known cable network. However, reviews from audiences and critics were overwhelmingly positive, and the show nabbed multiple Saturn Award nominations with its strong performances, script, and wholesome premise. Now, the underrated show is getting a sequel series.

What to expect from The Librarians: The Next Chapter

Last year, The CW announced it had ordered The Librarians: The Next Chapter, which will serve as a sequel series to The Librarians. The series is one of several new shows The CW added to its release schedule after undergoing a major remodeling that left many of its original scripted series canceled. However, the network seemingly has high hopes for The Librarians: The Next Chapter, with TV Insider reporting it wants to turn the show into a franchise of its own.

The initial announcement confirmed that the original show’s executive producer, Dean Devlin, had signed on to serve as EP and showrunner of the sequel series. However, for months, there was no word on whether any of the franchise’s original stars would return. That’s why it was quite exciting when Deadline broke the news that Christian Kane had signed on to reprise his role as Jacob Stone for the series. In The Librarians, Stone is a history and architect expert who was forced into oil rigging due to his family’s expectations. Upon being chosen as one of the four new Librarians, though, he is finally able to let his passion for history show.

In The Librarians: The Next Chapter, Kane will reportedly have a recurring role as a mentor to Jessica Green’s Charlie Cornwall. It was announced in late February that Green, best known for starring in The Outpost, was returning to The CW to join the cast of the sequel. According to Deadline, Cornwall applied for the special position of Guardian of The Library. Although she was initially rejected, she gets the chance to be a “special guardian on a trial basis.” Stone, as a veteran Librarian, is tasked with mentoring Cornwall and helping her succeed in her unique role.

No further casting announcements have been made. However, Wyle is confirmed to be returning behind the scenes as an executive producer. The official synopsis for The Librarians: The Next Chapter reads:

The new series centers on a ‘Librarian’ from the past, who time traveled to the present and now finds himself stuck here. When he returns to his castle, which is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent.

As a result, the mysterious past Librarian must assemble a whole new team of Librarians to address the impact of magic on the world. The show does not yet have an official release date. It was initially slated for 2024, but that date may be pushed back, given the Hollywood labor strikes. An early 2025 release date sounds more reasonable, considering filming has not yet started. More updates should be forthcoming regarding casting and whether any further familiar faces will show up.

(featured image: TNT)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]