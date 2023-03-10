The Latest Jenna Ortega Casting Rumor Is Too Perfect

Jenna Ortega is a booked and busy woman who is currently riding the wave of the next installment of the Scream movie franchise, just a few months after wowing (and scaring) people with the titular role of Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s Wednesday series.

And it looks like Wednesday director Tim Burton was so impressed with Ortega’s work on the television series, which has been confirmed for a second season, that he is eyeing her up for his upcoming project: Beetlejuice 2.

Yes, if the rumors are true, twenty-year-old actress is in talks to star in Warner Bros.’ upcoming sequel of the 1988 classic, which was directed by Burton and will most likely see him returning at the helm. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ortega would reportedly star in the sequel as the daughter of Winona Ryder’s Lydia, one of the main characters in the classic over three decades ago, which grossed $80 million and won the Best Makeup gong at the 1989 Oscars.

The original movie focused on a deceased couple, Adam and Barabara, who, after unsuccessfully trying to scare away a family who has moved into their old home, seek the help of a malicious spirit named Beetlejuice to help do the job for them. Ryder co-starred in the movie alongside Geena Davis, Catherine O’Hara, Alec Baldwin, and Michael Keaton as the titular ghost, and the role helped catapult her to fame.

While Ortega doesn’t need an introduction to the masses—in addition to the huge hit that is Wednesday, she has already paid her dues working as a child actress and also starring in acclaimed series such as Netflix’s You and movies like The Fallout and X—the reported Beetlejuice sequel will help cement her status as one of Hollywood’s most talented and hardest working stars. After all, this is Jenna Ortega’s world, and we just live in it.

Meanwhile, according to THR, Keaton is also expected to return as Beetlejuice, with production expected to start in London in either May or June.

Supposing she does officially sign on the dotted line for the movie, then she’ll have a jam-packed schedule, as she is already confirmed to be starring in crime thriller Finestkind, as well as the comedy-drama Miller’s Girl and, of course, the second season of Wednesday, for which she will also serve as executive producer.

(via The Hollywood Reporter, featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]