Ghostface Really Loves NY in the ‘Scream VI’ Trailer

Ghostface is back and ready to stab (shoot, terrorize, chase, stalk, et al.) some people, and no, this is not a drill. The iconic slasher franchise has upped the scares this time around. Scream (2022) introduced us to a new generation of victims, survivors, and killers. It was quite the event to watch in theaters, especially since Scream 4 (2011) seemed like the last outing for the franchise. People also thought Kirby (Hayden Panettiere) was dead after that installment, but they’ve certainly been proven wrong.

If I’m being honest, Scream VI looks like it has a different flavor compared to the previous entry. We’re no longer stomping around Woodsboro, and there’s no Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell). Of course her presence will be missed, but it doesn’t feel necessary for this entry (don’t throw tomatoes, I love Sidney). What details are available now that the release date approaches? Here’s everything we know about Scream VI so far.

When does Scream VI come out?

We’re looking at a March 10, 2023 release date for the sixth entry in the franchise. This official trailer gives us just enough to chew on and will definitely have the Scream fans hyped. The trailer opens with Ghostface wielding a shotgun in a convenience store as sisters Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara (Jenna Ortega) crawl on the floor, trying to evade the masked killer. That shotgun is a jarring touch, given that we’re so used to seeing Ghostface with a knife.

There’s plenty to speculate on here, with Sam’s voiceover about the “darkness” inside of her and Kirby’s sudden return. And if you can safely go to a theater in March, it sure looks like it’s going to be worth it!

What’s the plot of Scream VI?

“The film continues with the survivors of the latest Ghostface killings, sisters Samantha and Tara Carpenter and twins Chad and Mindy Meeks, leaving Woodsboro behind and starting a new chapter of their lives in New York City only to again be plagued by a streak of murders by a new Ghostface killer.” – Paramount Pictures

Joke all you want about this being Ghostface Takes Manhattan, but the New York City setting is so refreshing for the franchise. Knowing Ghostface will be attacking Tara and Sam in a bodega at some point in the film is wild. We’re in for one hell of a slasher, and I’m here for Ghostface in NYC.

Who is in the cast?

Every Scream film has a stacked cast (yes, even Scream 3 delivered), but having Kirby return and adding Samara Weaving to the cast for Scream VI is such a great move. We’re getting everything we deserve as fans, even though Sidney won’t be part of this entry.

Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers

Melissa Barrera as Sam Carpenter

Jenna Ortega as Tara Carpenter

Hayden Panettiere as Kirby Reed

Jasmin Savoy Brown as Mindy Meeks-Martin

Mason Gooding as Chad Meeks-Martin

Dermot Mulroney as a police officer

Robert L. Jackson as the voice of Ghostface

The following actors have been cast in unknown roles, giving us even more fuel for our speculation:

Henry Czerny, Samara Weaving, Tony Revolori, Jack Champion, Devyn Nekoda, Liana Liberato, and Josh Segarra.

(featured image: Paramount Pictures)

