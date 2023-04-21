‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter’ Is Making Dracula Scary Again

Over the decades, many have explored the nature of Dracula and vampires. There have been numerous adaptations of Bram Stoker’s novel, and just as many films inspired by it. On film, Dracula can range from effortlessly scary to outright campy. But there’s always been a version of Dracula that oozes sex appeal and charisma in some capacity. Capturing Dracula’s true terror is a real feat, and it’s not often done. And that’s why we’re thrilled that The Last Voyage of the Demeter is looking to terrify us this summer.

What is The Last Voyage of the Demeter about? Climb aboard, and we’ll tell you.

When does The Last Voyage of the Demeter come out?

The Voyage of the Demeter hits theaters nationwide on August 11. It’s gonna be a hot ghoul summer.

What is The Last Voyage of the Demeter about?

Here’s the official plot from Universal Pictures:

Strange events befall the crew of the merchant ship known as the Demeter as they are stalked by a dark presence known as Dracula.

Directed by Andre Øvredal (The“ Autopsy of Jane Doe, Scary Stories To Tell in the Dark), The Last Voyage of the Demeter is based on “The Captain’s Log” in Bram Stoker’s Dracula. The famously unnerving chapter is presented in the form of news clippings and notes from the captain’s log of the Demeter, a ship that ran aground while ferrying Dracula to England. When the ship hit land, a large dog was seen jumping from the vessel; the ship itself was empty of passengers.

Is there a trailer for The Last Voyage of the Demeter?

The Last Voyage of the Demeter looks horrifying. It’s great to see Dracula as a terrifying figure once again. He doesn’t look like a sexy person this time around; he looks more like a vampire from our nightmares. It’s amazing that an entire film was made based on “The Captain’s Log,” which only makes up one chapter of Stoker’s book.

Who is in The Last Voyage of the Demeter?

There are some familiar faces in this upcoming supernatural horror film, including Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton, Kong: Skull Island), a very typecast Liam Cunningham from Game of Thrones, and David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad, Prisoners). Playing Dracula is Javier Botet, an actor known for his stature and ability to contort his limbs to unnerving effect in films like IT and Crimson Peak.

Here’s the full cast list for The Last Voyage of the Demeter:

Corey Hawkins as Clemens, a doctor

Aisling Franciosi as Anna, an unwitting stowaway

Liam Cunningham as the captain of the Demeter

David Dastmalchian as Wojcek, the Demeter’s first mate

Javier Botet as Dracula

Jon Jon Briones

Stefan Kapičić

Nikolai Nikolaeff

Woody Norman

Martin Furulund

Chris Walley

Nicolo Pasetti as Deputy Hirsch

Where can I read Bram Stoker’s Dracula?

Dracula was first published in 1897, but it’s available to borrow from most libraries or purchase wherever you buy books. You can even listen to various audiobook versions on Audible and other audiobook platforms. Since it’s over 100 years old, Dracula is now considered public domain, so you don’t even need to pay money to read it anymore!

