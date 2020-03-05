Things We Saw Today: The Last of Us Series in Development at HBO

Beloved video game The Last of Us has a pretty great team in place as it goes into TV development: Craig Mazin of Chernobyl will produce alongside the orginal creative director and writer of the video game, Neil Druckmann.

“Neil Druckmann is without question the finest storyteller working in the video game medium, and ‘The Last of Us’ is his magnum opus,” said Mazin, according to Variety. “Getting a chance to adapt this breathtaking work of art has been a dream of mine for years, and I’m so honored to do it in partnership with Neil.”

The Last of Us tells an emotional and evocative tale set in a world twenty years out from the end of civilization. Joel, a hardened, reluctant hero type, must smuggle the 14-year-old Ellie out of a quarantine zone, but of course things go wrong ,and their story became much bigger and more harrowing than that.

There are already a few HBO connections to the game. For one, there’s Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s amazing resemblance to Joel in the game, leading to fans clamoring for him to play the role. (That’s Booksmart‘s Kaitlyn Dever as Ellie with him in the tweet below). We know Coster-Waldau doesn’t have a series going right now …

Shannon Woodward of Westworld also provides a voice in the sequel.

(via Variety)

Here are a few other things we saw today:

The Kids are back in the Hall! A revival of the cult comedy show is coming to Amazon. (via Deadline)

You might catch a glimpse of Mushu in the new Mulan after all. (via /film)

More Westworld content dropping as the premiere grows closer. (via GiveMeMyRemote)

We might miss Bailey most of all:

Bailey legit just swiped someone’s burrito. pic.twitter.com/MWr6ZeiJa2 — Gabrielle Farrell 💫 President Warren 2020 (her/s) (@FarrellGabriell) March 5, 2020

You can buy Shel Silverstein’s … houseboat? (via SFGate)

Here’s what’s going on with Megan Thee Stallion’s legal battle against her record label. (via EW)

Etsy is removing “Coronavirus themed products” because this is the world we’re in. (via Hollywood Reporter)

And finally, no, vodka is not a substitute for hand sanitizer when it’s around 40% ABV.

Tito’s Vodka has spent the last 24 hours explaining to people that it *cannot* be used as a replacement for hand sanitizer. God bless Texas. pic.twitter.com/1J08KlgDPI — Dom (@DomDiFurio) March 5, 2020

What did you see today?

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com