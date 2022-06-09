It was a big day for fans of The Last of Us with the #SummerGameFest. The world of Joel Miller and Ellie Williams is one that has captured the attention of fans and brought us in to a post-apocalyptic time where Clickers have taken over the world and can infest those they come in contact with. So, a rough game to play during a pandemic, and yet all of us embraced the release of The Last of Us Part II while gearing up for the live-action show based on the game.

Today, though, has been exciting for the franchise as a whole. First, news broke that there would be a remake of The Last of Us Part I for the Playstation 5, something that fans have been waiting quite a while to see. And the trailer for the remake dropped, showing us some of the differences between the original release and the new version.

We also got a look at a new image from the HBO series The Last of Us, and given how fans have reacted to pictures of Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller and Bella Ramsey as Ellie from far away that are basically just pixels, it isn’t a surprise that everyone is screaming about this actual still from the show.

New look at The Last Of Us HBO #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/u9xpR0Aswn — Nibel (@Nibellion) June 9, 2022

In it, we can see Joel and Ellie hiding away (which is fascinating given most of the grainy pictures we’ve gotten have been of the two outside, so you’d think that would have been the move). It’s clearly the two of them hiding from a Clicker, and it should have fans excited about what the HBO series has in store for us.

Between the remake, the show, and the world of The Last of Us at large, fans should be having a great time!

(featured image: HBO)

Here are some other things we saw out there today:

Ryan Kelley was arrested by the FBI for his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection (via NPR)

Rebel Wilson found her Disney Princess and reveals her new partner! (via People!)

Iman Vellani takes to The Daily Show With Trevor Noah. (via YouTube)

So James Gunn, is there an Amanda Waller series? (via CBR)

“Samuel L. Jackson, Oscar Isaac, Michael Keaton, Tom Hiddleston, Brian Cox and Quincy Isaiah open up about insane fan requests, keeping boundaries and the opportunity and anxiety of Marvel in THR’s Drama Actor Emmy Roundtable.” (via The Hollywood Reporter)

Anything else we missed out there today, Mary Suevians? Let us know what you saw in the comments below!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]