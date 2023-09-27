The Kevin James Twitter Meme Hit Its Magnum Opus Thanks to Several World Events

While Twitter is usually a hellscape thanks to blue checkmark weirdos and Elon Musk, sometimes the funniest and most random things can completely dominate the site. And this week Twitter users picked stock images of Kevin James from his sitcom The King of Queens to use as their meme fodder.

The King of Queens ran from 1998 to 2007 and starred Kevin James and Leah Remini as Doug and Carrie Heffernan, a couple navigating life while living in the suburbs of Queens, NY. It ran for nine seasons and was a Monday night staple on CBS.

While it’s pretty hard to retrace where a viral meme came from, a lot of users pointed to Twitter user ChampagneAnyone who tweeted a photo of James last week with the caption, “me after 1 double rum and diet.”

me after 1 double rum and diet pic.twitter.com/zfJFNCuCbT — andy from 5 to 7 (@ChampagneAnyone) September 22, 2023

Since then, the photo of James has been used by countless people and brands as his “silly, goofy mood” pose is the perfect jumping-off point for a ton of jokes.

Bartender just doing her job



Me: pic.twitter.com/cpPDBAWQg2 — T-Pain (@TPAIN) September 25, 2023

Now, James going viral randomly seemed to coincide with a few other world events to create the absolute perfect excuse to post a movie clip that, otherwise, would be super random to promote.

See, Will Smith’s birthday is September 25th. I know that seems like a random piece of information, but stay with me. And recently Usher, the king of R&B was announced as this year’s Super Bowl Halftime performer. So, while these three things seem to have no real connection, there’s one place where all three have been together at the same time and that’s in the 2005 romantic comedy Hitch.

Smith starred as the titular Hitch, a dating consultant who used tips and tricks to help lonely guys find love. James played Albert Brennaman, a down-on-his-luck-in-love investment manager who was trying to find the courage to talk to his crush, model Allegra Cole. In one absolutely iconic scene, Smith is teaching James how to dance in a cool way and the song he used to demonstrate his moves was Usher’s club anthem “Yeah!”

Twitter usher MariThatQueen posted the famous clip of the pair dancing with the caption, “Since Kevin James is going viral, Usher is doin the Super Bowl Halftime show, and it’s Will Smith’s birthday, lets throw it back to this gem from Hitch.”

Since Kevin James is going viral, Usher is doin the Super Bowl Halftime show, and it’s Will Smith’s birthday, lets throw it back to this gem from Hitch ? pic.twitter.com/zr8RG1eM9q — ?ari ?hee ?unch ? (@ThatMariQuinn) September 25, 2023

It’s wild how we live in a time where the most random Twitter meme, someone’s birthday, and a Super Bowl Halftime performance announcement can come together in such a spectacular way.

(feature image: Tony Esparza/CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images)

