The Kendrick Lamar/Drake Beef, as Explained to Tom Hanks by Chet Hanks

Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|
Published: May 21, 2024 11:24 am

The Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef has spread far and wide. If you didn’t know where it started from, you at least know about it. It got so big that even America’s dad, Tom Hanks, wanted to know what it meant. Of course, he asked Chet Hanks to explain it.

The text started innocently enough, with someone named “Pops” texting Chet Hanks. Pops, in this case, is Tom Hanks, star of movies like Big and Sleepless in Seattle. Big Hanks texted Little Hanks “Big Main, can you explain the Drake/Kendrick Lamar feud to me?” and that gave Little Hanks the freedom to “pop off.” 

Chet Hanks, who posted the exchange on his Instagram story, went on to write paragraphs to the star of Forrest Gump, Tom Hanks, about what went down. “Yeah, so Drake and this other dude J. Cole been saying they along with Kendrick are the ‘Big 3’ in Rap,” Hanks wrote. “Then Kendrick put out a song saying, ‘Fuck the Big 3, it’s just big ME’ initiating the beef. Then Drake was like, ‘you got small feet cuz you’re like 5 foot 5 or whatever.’ And then Kendrick was like, you’re a dead beat dad and made fun of his Canadian accent.”

Hanks went on, writing, “So Drake came back and was like, ‘oh yeah? Well I heard you beat your wife’ but literally like 30 seconds later Kendrick put out a diss overshadowing Drakes diss where he pretty much methodically dismantled Drakes entire psyche and called him a pedophile for flirting with young girls and revealing Drake had another kid that he was hiding from the world, which turned out to be false, and Drake came back and was like, ‘ahaha I gotcho ass I had people give you false info to make you look stupid’ but it didn’t even matter cuz then Kendrick just dropped another West Coast banger where he really went in on labeling Drake a pedophile that was pretty much the sonic equivalent of when you took me to your high school in Oakland and we walked in on the basketball game and everybody started going nuts.”

The beef that keeps giving 

As all of us were frantically trying to keep up with the back and forth of Lamar and Drake, so, apparently, was Hanks, who then went on to explain Lamar’s song as one you’d instantly know how to “Crip walk” to. 

“Like if you heard it you would just automatically know how to Crip walk with a stank face while clutching an Oscar in each hand with Marshawn Lynch, then dap him up and tell him ‘Town Bidness’ which solidified the win not only for Kendrick but the entire West Coast.”

Through all of Hanks’ explanation, his father read it over only to respond “Holy cow! These are fighting words. People taking sides?? Who’s winning??” and Chet Hanks relatably responded by asking his dad “Did you not read what I just said?” 

So as you continue to try to understand the back and forth in diss tracks that Lamar keeps winning, know that beloved actor Tom Hanks is right there with you. 

Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.