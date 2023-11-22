Sony’s Upcoming ‘Karate Kid’ Movie Just Got a Whole Lot More Interesting

Sony’s upcoming Karate Kid film has taken an interesting turn. The film received a huge update when two of the franchise’s biggest stars signed on to return, so let’s talk about the cast, as well as the release date, plot, and more!

It has been 14 years since the franchise received a new film installment. The series first kicked off with The Karate Kid (1984), captivating viewers with the tale of an underdog, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), becoming a karate champ through the teachings of the wise Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita). Though none quite eclipsed the original film’s success, three direct sequels were produced, although Morita was the only original actor to return for the fourth film, The Next Karate Kid. By 2010, the series had received a remake starring Jackie Chan as Mr. Han, based on Mr. Miyagi.

While The Karate Kid (2010) was moderately successful, talks of a sequel slowly trailed off, and the next Karate Kid project, Cobra Kai, was wholly unrelated to the remake. However, the success of Cobra Kai did suggest that viewers were still interested in the original film series. Finally, in 2022, Sony announced that another Karate Kid film was on the way. This initially raised more questions than answers as viewers questioned whether it was a sequel to the original series or remake. Fortunately, the latest casting update has given viewers some exciting answers.

Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan to return for Karate Kid (2024)

Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan have been officially cast in the new Karate Kid film and will be reprising their roles as LaRusso and Mr. Han, respectively. The news is quite exciting as Macchio previously revealed he knew nothing of the project and wasn’t certain he’d have anything to do with it. There were rumors of Chan’s return, though, raising suspicions that this was a sequel to The Karate Kid (2010). However, the original and remake seem to be crossing over in the new film. Not only have Macchio and Chan signed on, but the film has started its search for the new “karate kid.”

Macchio and Chan created a video for Karate Kid’s casting call, confirming that the “global search” for the new film’s young protagonist has officially started. Given that the film is still in the casting stage, Macchio and Chan are the only confirmed stars for now. However, Sony’s casting call reveals that the next Karate Kid will be “Chinese or Mixed-Race Chinese” between 15 and 17 years of age. It also notes that acting experience is not required, meaning the karate kid could be a celebrity or a brand-new talent.

What to expect from Sony’s Karate Kid film

Sony has set Karate Kid’s release date for December 13, 2024. The film was previously scheduled for June 7, 2024, but was delayed due to studios’ refusal to fairly pay writers and actors in the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. However, even the December release date seems a little close, considering the film has only just made its casting call for the lead role.

So far, no plot details have been revealed. Macchio’s and Chan’s casting, though, seems to confirm that this will be a sequel to both the original film series and the remake. Making the remake part of the same universe as the originals is a very interesting and surprising choice. This also means that the film should be in the same universe as Cobra Kai, though Cobra Kai’s co-creator Jon Hurwitz has stated he’s not involved in the film and it won’t be focused on the show’s characters or story.

Hence, it seems the new film will focus more on the film series. Given that the timeline is unknown, this film could happen before or after the events of Cobra Kai, which would explain why the show doesn’t figure much into it. Storywise, it seems likely that LaRusso and Mr. Han may team up to mentor a new Karate Kid. Hopefully, it will manage to differentiate itself from previous films and also finds a unique and meaningful reason for LaRusso’s and Mr. Han’s worlds to cross over.

