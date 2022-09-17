Sony has announced that they are developing a new Karate Kid film, which will hit theaters on June 7, 2024. No cast, filmmakers, or plot details have been shared, expect that the studio described the film as “the return to the original Karate Kid franchise.” I’m curious to see what this means, because audiences have already returned to the franchise via Netflix series Cobra Kai. Starring original franchise mainstays William Zabka (as reformed bully Johnny Lawrence) and Ralph Macchio as the Karate Kid himself, Daniel LaRusso, Cobra Kai has been a massively successful series, releasing their fifth season earlier this month.

The series, which finds Lawrence and LaRusso facing off in their middle age, has brought back several stars from the franchise, including Elisabeth Shue (Ali Mills), John Kreese (Martin Kove), Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto), and Robyn Lively (Jessica Andrews). The series has also introduced many new characters, including Daniel and Johnny’s teen kids.

The original franchise launched in 1984 with the massively successful The Karate Kid, and saw three sequels, including The Next Karate Kid starring Hilary Swank. The series was rebooted in 2010 with Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith. The success of Cobra Kai proves that the franchise is still viable, but the question remains whether the new film will be connected to the popular series or will feature new, unrelated characters. In addition to the new film, Sony has pushed release dates for Kraven the Hunter, which was set for January 13, 2023 to October 6, 2023. Madame Web has also been delayed from October 6, 2023 to February 16, 2024.

(via The Hollywood Reporter, featured image: Netflix)

