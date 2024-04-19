Our Answers Are Coming Soon in ‘The Jinx’ Season 2

Robert Durst admitting to his crimes at the end of The Jinx brought in a whole new obsession with the case at the heart of the acclaimed docuseries. I guess that is what happens when you accidentally confess on a hot mic! Now, season 2 of the series is approaching.

Having inspired movies like All Good Things, Durst became infamous when his wife, Kathie Durst, went missing. From there, Durst was connected to a string of crimes including the death of his best friend, Susan Berman. Durst would become a public topic of conversation when he was acquitted of the murder of his neighbor, Morris Black, back in 2003. He made it seem as if Black’s death was in self-defense, with the two wrestling for possession of a gun.

This is all information we were given in the first season of The Jinx, with Durst claiming that he was innocent. But by the end of the series, Durst felt as if he was going to end up being caught in his lies and couldn’t help talking to himself about it in the bathroom, and it ended up being his confession, with his audio still recording for the docuseries. Durst admitted in the last moments that he did the things we all assumed he did, and it left fans wondering what was going to happen.

Since then, Durst has passed away after being convicted of the first-degree murder of Susan Berman. He was also charged with the death of his wife, Kathie Durst, but he died before it could go to trial, and the trailer for season 2 does seem to be exploring what happened during those trials and what facts were revealed therein.

The series is set to come back to Max on April 21, so we don’t have that much longer to wait, but if you need to refresh on The Jinx, you still have time to rewatch the series and see what happened in the case of Robert Durst.

