Robert Durst in the Jinx
Category:
TV

Our Answers Are Coming Soon in ‘The Jinx’ Season 2

Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|
Published: Apr 19, 2024 11:53 am

Robert Durst admitting to his crimes at the end of The Jinx brought in a whole new obsession with the case at the heart of the acclaimed docuseries. I guess that is what happens when you accidentally confess on a hot mic! Now, season 2 of the series is approaching.

Recommended Videos

Having inspired movies like All Good Things, Durst became infamous when his wife, Kathie Durst, went missing. From there, Durst was connected to a string of crimes including the death of his best friend, Susan Berman. Durst would become a public topic of conversation when he was acquitted of the murder of his neighbor, Morris Black, back in 2003. He made it seem as if Black’s death was in self-defense, with the two wrestling for possession of a gun.

This is all information we were given in the first season of The Jinx, with Durst claiming that he was innocent. But by the end of the series, Durst felt as if he was going to end up being caught in his lies and couldn’t help talking to himself about it in the bathroom, and it ended up being his confession, with his audio still recording for the docuseries. Durst admitted in the last moments that he did the things we all assumed he did, and it left fans wondering what was going to happen.

Since then, Durst has passed away after being convicted of the first-degree murder of Susan Berman. He was also charged with the death of his wife, Kathie Durst, but he died before it could go to trial, and the trailer for season 2 does seem to be exploring what happened during those trials and what facts were revealed therein.

The series is set to come back to Max on April 21, so we don’t have that much longer to wait, but if you need to refresh on The Jinx, you still have time to rewatch the series and see what happened in the case of Robert Durst.

(featured image: Max)

Author
Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.