The internet rightfully wants to know: Who is Joy Villa and why is she always at the Grammys?

Every year at the Grammys, there is one mystery no one can seem to solve: Who is Joy Villa and why is she and her Donald Trump inspired outfits always on the invite list?

The “singer,” who has less than 2,000 monthly listeners on Spotify ends up walking the carpet each year wearing some kind of MAGA inspired look. No one quite knows why it happens or even what the real reason for her going is and as Matt Bernstein (better known as mattxiv) asked on X, we jus all want to know why she’s there.

Bernstein posted a series of pictures of Villa and wrote “I’m being serious. Who the hell is Joy Villa? She’s been invited to the Grammys almost every year for the last decade and does this every time. She’s a ‘singer’ with 1,108 monthly listeners on Spotify. Does anyone know what’s going on?”

Bernstein went on to point out that is almost always dressed like the contestant who has to lip sync for their lives on RuPaul’s Drag Race each episode every time she goes out to the red carpet. But the reality of the situation is that so many people do not understand who she is or why she ended up on the carpet of the biggest night in music.

As Bernstein pointed out, you cannot just by tickets to the Grammys. They’re not open to the public. “Most people think she buys her way in and I agree, but tickets are not available to the public. So I’m thinking there’s some connection to someone in the Academy maybe? Others have noted she’s deeply involved in scientology. Could this be a factor? I want answers.”

According to Google, she is a jack of all trades of short.

I also had these questions about Villa. I never heard her music and only knew that she went to the Grammys in MAGA inspired outfits. Looking her up led me to the information that she is a singer, songwriter, actress, and YouTuber. She shares her love for all things Donald Trump and Scientology on her channels and that’s about it.

When looking her up, the only thing anyone seems to know about her is that she wears MAGA outfits to the Grammys. So it remains mostly a mystery. Bernstein did go on to post a thread of everything they discovered about Villa in their research of her and did state that one person told them that it isn’t hard to crash the carpet/get an invite if you know someone who knows someone. And Villa is in the entertainment industry to some degree.

Another pointed out to Bernstein that if you become a member of the recording academy, you have the option to buy tickets each year. So that is potentially how Villa goes. But the reality is that we don’t know why she is there every year or why she keeps wearing these MAGA dresses. But I do know that wearing a dress that says “Build the wall” inspired by Pink Floyd’s album The Wall is completely missing the point of that album.

