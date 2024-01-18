The Internet Is Shocked To Learn Who Jason Sudeikis Is Related To

I’m sorry to say this, but Jason Sudeikis is a surprise nepotism kid. I know, I didn’t know either. Many of us were watching the Emmys, enjoying seeing the cast of Cheers reunite to present an award, and then the pictures surfaced. We were just minding our business, and suddenly, we learned that Norm Peterson is Ted Lasso’s uncle.

While Jason Sudeikis and George Wendt did not present or sit together at the Emmys, the two were pictured at the Apple TV+ party together. So, naturally, fans were questioning how they missed this astonishing family connection. This means that Sudeikis can scream “Norm!” any time his uncle walks into the room. Honestly, nepotism aside, that’s the thing I am jealous of the most. Who doesn’t want to just politely yell “Norm!” at George Wendt?

? | jason sudeikis with his uncle, george wendt at the apple tv+ emmy awards after-party. pic.twitter.com/arYzHRfkrN — Jason Sudeikis Updates (@SudeikisNews) January 16, 2024

Obviously, some people did know about the family connection between Wendt and Sudeikis, but clearly, the rest of us were living under a rock. I genuinely had no idea. Now that the not-so-secret secret is out, however, many have declared George Wendt and Jason Sudeikis to be their favorite uncle/nepo-nephew duo, and I can’t blame them.

MY FAVORITE NEPO NEPHEW https://t.co/6qMCIGWYPZ — holly ? (@rubywadds) January 16, 2024

It seems our love of Cheers, as well as Jason Sudeikis, runs deep. How did people find out about this in the first place? Did someone do a deep dive into the Sudeikis family on a whim? Or are the George Wendt fans lurking around on Google? Whatever the case may be, it was a pleasant surprise to see the two together at the Emmys.

After all, if you can hang out with your very famous and cool uncle at a big award show, why wouldn’t you do so?

Sometimes you want to go where your uncle knows your name

Many, myself included, did not know this information. Now, in our defense, why would we instantly assume that they’re related? The reality is that George Wendt’s sister, Kathryn Sudeikis, is Jason’s mother. So it is perfectly understandable that many of us were unaware of their relationship, even if, admittedly, Sudeikis has talked about it briefly in the past. While playing a game of true and false, Sudeikis talked about Norm Peterson being his uncle, but seeing the two at the Emmys together is a different thing altogether.

At least we now know, and it is actually very funny to think about Sudeikis and Wendt hanging out at family dinner, talking about comedy—all those Cheers references in Ted Lasso certainly hit differently now. I hope Sudeikis ran Ted Lasso by his uncle before he debuted the character.

