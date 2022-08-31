After weeks and weeks of bad news from HBO Max and their parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, there’s finally something worth celebrating. Despite cutting back most of its animation department, and laying off almost 100 people, HBO Max renewed Harley Quinn: The Animated Series for a fourth season. Now halfway through its third season, the very adult show began as a DC Universe series before it moved to HBO Max for its most recent episodes.

You asked and @hbomax answered, ya girl is getting a SEASON 4! pic.twitter.com/QrNPWeZTjY — Harley Quinn (@dcharleyquinn) August 31, 2022

In addition to the renewal, some leadership is being reshuffled as showrunners Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern will be replaced by series writer and consulting producer Sarah Peters. Before joining Harley Quinn, she produced shows like Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens (…), Ghosted, Master of None, and Nathan for You.

In a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Schumacker and Halpern said, “We are equally thrilled that this next season will be in great hands with Sarah Peters as our showrunner and Ceci Aranovich overseeing animation production, as they have both greatly influenced the show with their brilliance since the beginning.” They will both stay on as producers for the show.

By the time this comes out, it may no longer be HBO Max, but maybe something like Discovery Box Office or HBO Discovery Max Plus, seeing as the company’s Q2 investor call pointed to the two platforms (HBO Max and Discovery+) merging around the summer of 2023. Wherever the show is, we’ll seek out Harley and the gang!

