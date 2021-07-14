The Internet Is Eating Up Olivia Rodrigo’s White House Visit to Promote COVID-19 Vaccines

Olivia Rodrigo, the singer and actor known for “Drivers License” and High School Musical: The Musical – The Series, visited the White House, and I am living for it right along with the rest of the internet. Her visit was essentially all about Rodrigo using her platform for good and encouraging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. While there, she also got a tour of the West Wing, spoke at a press conference, and recorded a handful of videos set to encourage her fans to get vaccinated.

Wearing a pink plaid dress suit with white platform heels, Rodrigo said at the press conference that she was “beyond honored and humbled to be here today” at the White House, spreading the message of the importance of youth vaccination, according to Popsugar. She also said, “I’m in awe of the work President Biden and Dr. Fauci have done and was happy to help lend my support to this important initiative.”

.@Olivia_Rodrigo put on a suit & stopped by the white house for a little vax psa just for you 🚨💉visit https://t.co/53kx11WTeU for more info #shotgirlsummer pic.twitter.com/39FM1o5W2S — livies hq 💜 (@LiviesHQ) July 14, 2021

Rodrigo followed that up with, “It’s important to have conversations with friends and family members, encouraging all communities to get vaccinated and actually get to a vaccination site, which you can do more easily than ever before given how many sites we have and how easy it is to find them at vaccines.gov.” The site that she referenced has an easy-to-use COVID-19 vaccine finder in your local area, if you’re looking to be vaccinated.

And like I mentioned earlier, the internet is eating it up. Some are commenting on the way that she owned her appearance at the White House, and others are just so proud of her that they are making memes and jokes about her and how she is our choice for President of the United States of America. Personally, I’m going to check out more of her music and her work because this is the kind of change I like to see for the future, and it starts with young women like her.

Nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/VNC1pwuhYy — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) July 14, 2021

olivia rodrigo is officially announcing that new romantics by taylor swift will be the new national anthem pic.twitter.com/tNbKl2NF1k — miguel | brutal stan 🧣 (@cowboyinexile13) July 14, 2021

olivia rodrigo entering the white house to tell ppl to get vaccinated in her jackie kennedy outfit is a little thing that made me happy today pic.twitter.com/pXHoDLWH4l — matt (@mattxiv) July 14, 2021

BREAKING: Olivia Rodrigo has assumed the presidency https://t.co/sl5CNdaeLg — tawm, mpa (@fuckyourudy) July 14, 2021

olivia rodrigo world domination pic.twitter.com/D15e9AFfLI — Livies Safe Place (@safeforlivies) July 14, 2021

olivia rodrigo is THE moment pic.twitter.com/GNB5D2YuS9 — ً (@hqrodrigo) July 14, 2021

Somehow I knew Olivia Rodrigo would save us all https://t.co/WIyy4gsz4E — Ashly Perez 🤙🏽 (@itsashlyperez) July 14, 2021

omg Olivia Rodrigo is the president of the united states omg pic.twitter.com/NoX6GZd3yN — Tayoncé Defense Attorney italian era 🇮🇹 (@msperfectlythot) July 14, 2021

Thrilled to have Olivia Rodrigo as the new White House Press Secretary pic.twitter.com/nVsZRL851e — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) July 14, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo is the only person alive who can pull off socks and heels and still look like a god damn princess! pic.twitter.com/W86SNEbGeC — portwell breakdown | hsmtmts (@salazarbowen) July 14, 2021

olivia rodrigo at the white house is all i ever wanna talk about pic.twitter.com/rpTU6zCmOh — em (@fearlessIy) July 14, 2021

President Olivia Rodrigo announcing members of the LGBTQ+ community no longer have to pay rent pic.twitter.com/Iiuipa8QDd — Logan Leavitt (@LoganLeavitt) July 14, 2021

olivia rodrigo officially announced that blackpink is the revolution pic.twitter.com/aTQlpn5BT3 — dre🧣 (@fenderchae) July 14, 2021

Joe Biden inviting Olivia Rodrigo to the White House pic.twitter.com/P0ELwGWtOb — ✨ (@heyjaeee) July 14, 2021

Sending all my love respect admiration to this Strong Powerful Inspiring Successful Beautiful Queen #OliviaRodrigo who used her platform and her voice today to save lives. Please listen and if you can please get Vaccinated so you too can save lives and your own. Let’s Beat This. pic.twitter.com/mIpiVF7yFW — Charles Fernandez ᴮᴸᴹ #StanJosephineLangford (@movie_charles) July 14, 2021

(image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty)

