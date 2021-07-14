comScore Internet Loves Olivia Rodrigo's COVID Vaccine White House Trip

The Internet Is Eating Up Olivia Rodrigo’s White House Visit to Promote COVID-19 Vaccines

Channeling her inner Elle Woods.

By Lyra HaleJul 14th, 2021, 4:35 pm

Olivia Rodrigo at the White House.

Olivia Rodrigo, the singer and actor known for “Drivers License” and High School Musical: The Musical – The Series, visited the White House, and I am living for it right along with the rest of the internet. Her visit was essentially all about Rodrigo using her platform for good and encouraging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. While there, she also got a tour of the West Wing, spoke at a press conference, and recorded a handful of videos set to encourage her fans to get vaccinated.

Wearing a pink plaid dress suit with white platform heels, Rodrigo said at the press conference that she was “beyond honored and humbled to be here today” at the White House, spreading the message of the importance of youth vaccination, according to Popsugar. She also said, “I’m in awe of the work President Biden and Dr. Fauci have done and was happy to help lend my support to this important initiative.”

Rodrigo followed that up with, “It’s important to have conversations with friends and family members, encouraging all communities to get vaccinated and actually get to a vaccination site, which you can do more easily than ever before given how many sites we have and how easy it is to find them at vaccines.gov.” The site that she referenced has an easy-to-use COVID-19 vaccine finder in your local area, if you’re looking to be vaccinated.

And like I mentioned earlier, the internet is eating it up. Some are commenting on the way that she owned her appearance at the White House, and others are just so proud of her that they are making memes and jokes about her and how she is our choice for President of the United States of America. Personally, I’m going to check out more of her music and her work because this is the kind of change I like to see for the future, and it starts with young women like her.

(image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty)

