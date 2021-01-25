comScore Jennifer Lopez's Confusing "Love Don't Cost a Thing" Challenge | The Mary Sue

Internet Confused by Jennifer Lopez’s “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” Challenge

We're in a panini, JLo.

By Lyra HaleJan 25th, 2021, 9:36 am

Jennifer Lopez in "Love Don't Cost a Thing" music video.

In classic Jennifer Lopez fashion, the pop sensation confused her fans with a “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” challenge. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of her sophomore album, Lopez posted a video on Twitter that I’m still trying to decipher the meaning of. With the hit song playing in the background, the video shows her on the beach in a white coat and shades, with a plethora of extensions that are distracting more than they are appealing.

As she walks down the beach, she starts to take off and toss the items she’s wearing. Expensive shades? Pffft. Don’t need them. Coat that’s probably worth more than I make in a month? Sacrificed to the beach gods! Random bracelet that I still don’t know what it is? You go, too! And she ends it all by teasing her fans by “almost” taking off a retro JLo shirt that she must’ve gotten off a Jennifer Lopez stan on eBay, because where do you even get a thing like that in 2021?

Immediately, the internet did what it did best: It trolled the hell out of JLo. No one knew what the #LoveDontCostAThingChallenge was about, and they started forming theories. Maybe she wanted us to go and litter? Maybe she wanted us to go and take a walk down our own private beaches? No one was having it, no one did the challenge, and the best part of it were the reactions to her request with a reminder that we’re in the middle of a pandemic.

(featured image: Epic Records)

