Internet Confused by Jennifer Lopez’s “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” Challenge

In classic Jennifer Lopez fashion, the pop sensation confused her fans with a “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” challenge. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of her sophomore album, Lopez posted a video on Twitter that I’m still trying to decipher the meaning of. With the hit song playing in the background, the video shows her on the beach in a white coat and shades, with a plethora of extensions that are distracting more than they are appealing.

As she walks down the beach, she starts to take off and toss the items she’s wearing. Expensive shades? Pffft. Don’t need them. Coat that’s probably worth more than I make in a month? Sacrificed to the beach gods! Random bracelet that I still don’t know what it is? You go, too! And she ends it all by teasing her fans by “almost” taking off a retro JLo shirt that she must’ve gotten off a Jennifer Lopez stan on eBay, because where do you even get a thing like that in 2021?

Immediately, the internet did what it did best: It trolled the hell out of JLo. No one knew what the #LoveDontCostAThingChallenge was about, and they started forming theories. Maybe she wanted us to go and litter? Maybe she wanted us to go and take a walk down our own private beaches? No one was having it, no one did the challenge, and the best part of it were the reactions to her request with a reminder that we’re in the middle of a pandemic.

You want us all to rush to the beach in a pan de queso to have our friends film us throwing away good jewelry? I’m so confused pic.twitter.com/Rv0OVKTaoL — earth is ghetto (@ronisverybusy) January 24, 2021

Jlo we supposed to throw our valuables on the beach? Is the challenge to find it after we throw it bc we can’t afford to replace it?!? What is the instructions?!?!????? pic.twitter.com/j1wJcEzRqW — Jeanelope the Great👑 (@_nellerita_) January 24, 2021

We are in a panini, still haven’t gotten our second stimmy & you want us to go out & throw our shit away in the sand?!? pic.twitter.com/arTI1QEvHb — Seth Rogen’s väz (@LaniPierre) January 24, 2021

now ashanti i know you not asking us to go to a beach in the middle of a phantasia to litter pic.twitter.com/6HuC4cl1oU — sιмσηε мιssιcк sтαη αccσυηт (@heyyitsjanea) January 24, 2021

Maam this is tone deaf. Can’t nobody afford to be throwing their stuff on the beach. We’re in a panoramic. — Chanel (@chanelrefa) January 24, 2021

Please stop, just be rich in private and leave us regular people ALONE. pic.twitter.com/BBSRAmgdTi — Jacqueline Christina (@goblin_mami) January 24, 2021

Me trying to figure out which beach that is so I can find that discarded jewelry #LoveDontCostAThingButFoodAndHousingDoes pic.twitter.com/lvzSWis06b — QONDI 💛 🐝 🇺🇸🇿🇦🇿🇼 (@WeAreAllOther) January 24, 2021

People must go the beach during a Pon de Replay, and litter and get neked…? Got it! pic.twitter.com/7DjLAcbaXH — ᴍᴇɴᴅʏ ꜱʜᴏᴢɪ (@mendy_shozi) January 24, 2021

Im sorry J but we are in a Planetarium & I can’t afford to lose what little I have left pic.twitter.com/7PR09ZWASO — ᴮˡᵛᵏ💎ᴰⁱᵛᵐᵒⁿᵈˢ (@BlvkDivmonds) January 24, 2021

(featured image: Epic Records)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com