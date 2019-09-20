The Infinity Saga Box Set Trailer Is an Emotional Journey Through the Marvel Cinematic Universe



For fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there’s a kind of emotional connection to hearing the Avengers theme and knowing the journey we all went on together for these last ten-plus years. So, it isn’t surprising that the trailer for the Infinity Saga box set is emotional. Then again, is there ever a time when we don’t want to cry over these characters?

Starting with Iron Man and taking us on a journey to Avengers: Endgame, the trailer tugs at the heartstrings of every fan of the MCU … which is maybe a smart marketing technique. Ever since Avengers: Endgame was released, Marvel has been playing fans and their emotional connections to these characters like a fiddle and, in doing so, made it so that we will go back and see these movies time and time again.

Hits you right in the feels, right? I think part of that is because we’re still all a little emotionally tender from Avengers: Endgame, and thus, anything that includes the Avengers theme and a look at all our favorite characters has us on the verge of tears.

I would like to point out that, as well, this trailer knew what scene from Iron Man needed to be included the most.

And, of course, this iconic moment:

But in all seriousness, this trailer does a great job of showing the emotional impact this franchise has on its fans, as well as the journey we’ve gone through with these characters. Looking at where we started with Tony Stark, it’s a path that only the strongest among us could have led, and that is why the Avengers are the mightiest of heroes.

What we know about the box set is limited. With fans speculating a cost of nearly $1,000 (in what world?), all we do know is that it will be packed with bonus content from the movies, including an alternate end-credit scene for Iron Man and more. And, with the way the internet is, we can probably get all that bonus content online quite quickly after it’s released.

The only problem I see with this box set (other than the speculated price) is that Disney+ is right around the corner, and why would we all spend that amount of money for something we can get with our monthly subscription? It’s going to be interesting to see how much they actually include in the box set to entice people to buy it over just watching the movies on the streaming service.

That being said, am I going to ask for this box set for the holidays? Well, if I’m being honest, I already asked my mom for it and told her to ask my brother for help getting me the right one. Because The Infinity Saga set is something we’re all going to end up loving.

