Among all the chaos and horror yesterday, I did manage to learn one kind of fun thing about our government, and that is the existence of the U.S. House of Representative’s Mace of the Republic.

The mace is a giant silver staff that’s sort of like a feelings stick, in that when a person is holding it, everyone is supposed to respect their authority and listen to what they’re saying. The only person that gets that authority, though, is the sergeant at arms, who brings the mace out when House members are being unruly.

Deputy Sergeant at Arms showed up in the scrum. That’s significant. She appears when there are confrontations between members and has the authority to literally hit them with a mace if they don’t stop. — Kristin Wilson (@kristin__wilson) January 7, 2021

This is one of those super old school traditions that we inherited from the Brits. You can see from this 2018 incident that their mace is a big (if entirely symbolic) deal.

Britain to the world:

We are a noble, respected and extremely advanced democracy Also Britain:

Oh it’s all kicking off now, they’ve grabbed the big mace!pic.twitter.com/yPoFOcvoyx — James Felton (@JimMFelton) December 10, 2018

The sergeant at arms carries the mace in at the start of every House session and its position indicates whether Congress is in committee or in session.

The mace is also used for discipline, although I’m not sure if the purpose of it is actually violence. (If they’re willing to change that, though, might I recommend starting with Matt Gaetz?)

According to the mace’s Wikipedia page (why wouldn’t it have its own Wikipedia page?), “on the rare occasion that a member becomes unruly, the Sergeant at Arms, upon order of the Speaker, lifts the mace from its pedestal and presents it before the offenders, thereby restoring order.”

It’s not clear if the mace was actually brought out yesterday, but it sure seems like it should have been, when two members of Congress, Republican Andy Harris and Democrat Conor Lamb, nearly got into a fistfight on the House floor.

6. Democrats got on feet, from other side of the chamber many (a dozen?) started moving quickly, almost running thru rows to where Harris was.

7. Republicans started doing same.

8. A staffer – it may have been the Sgt. at Arms moved even more quickly to separate them. 2/ — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) January 7, 2021

The mace has been used to “restore order” at least six times, or possibly more than a dozen according to an older article from the New York Times. In 1994, the speaker threatened to have the mace brought out when Rep. Maxine Waters was ordered to stop talking during a speech in which she accused a fellow House member of “badger[ing] and intimidat[ing] women.”

I’m a big fan of fashion accessories that make a political statement (a lá RBG or Queen Elizabeth) so I absolutely adore the fact that Nancy Pelosi has a giant brooch fashioned after the mace. I’ve noticed it before and couldn’t tell what it was—it looks like the medical symbol of the caduceus (the two snakes wrapped around a staff with wings), but this makes so much more sense, especially given the events when she chooses to bring out this symbol of her power as House Speaker.

Recently, she’s worn it during the press conference in which she and Rep. Adam Schiff announced the impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump, as well as during last year’s State of the Union address when she famously ripped up Trump’s speech.

In 2021, I’m all for more arcane decorative weaponry that can also be used against Matt Gaetz if needed.

