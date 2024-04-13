Mariner, Rutherford, Tendi, and Boimler scream in an exploding shuttlecraft in a poster for Star Trek: Lower Decks.
Category: TV
TV

The Hilarious 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Will End With Season Five

Image of Chelsea Steiner
Chelsea Steiner
|
Published: Apr 13, 2024 05:00 pm

The animated science fiction comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks is sailing off into the sunset/exploding nebula. Variety reported that the show’s upcoming fifth season will be its last.

Lower Decks, which premiered in 2020, followed the interstellar adventures of the low-ranking junior officers of the USS Cerritos. These “lower deckers” include Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid), D’Vana Tendi (Noël Wells) and Sam Rutherford (Eugene Cordero). 

Executive producer Alex Kurtzman (a.k.a. the Kevin Feige of Paramount+’s expanded Star Trek universe) and executive producer/showrunner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty) released a statement saying,

“We remain hopeful that even beyond Season 5, Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, Rutherford and the whole Cerritos crew will live on with new adventures, … While five seasons of any series these days seems like a miracle, it’s no exaggeration to say that every second we’ve spent making this show has been a dream come true.”

While we’re very sad to see the hilarious series end, it was only natural given that our core four all received promotions in season four. After all, you can’t have a Lower Decks show from the bridge, am I right?

In brighter Trek news, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has been renewed for a fourth season. SNW is currently in production on its third season starring Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike leading the USS Enterprise with younger versions of legacy characters Spock (Ethan Peck), Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), and Kirk (Paul Wesley).

Season 3 of Strange New Worlds will premiere in 2025, while the final season of Lower Decks will premiere this fall. Both shows and their previous seasons are available to stream on Paramount+.

(featured image: Paramount+)

