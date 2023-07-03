The Henry Cavill Loving French Bulldog Got to Go to ‘The Witcher’ Premiere

Sometimes you see someone living their best life and you just can’t help but be happy for them. That’s me with this French bulldog. Rory the Frenchie has been making her mark on TikTok for quite sometime. It started when her owner realized that she loved Henry Cavill—deeply. Rory could spot him, would know if a picture of someone else somehow made its way into her collection, and made it clear that she only had eyes for Cavill. The love that Rory shared for Cavill was made that much sweeter by the internet’s knowledge of Cavill’s love of dogs.

All of this created a great need among fans for Rory to get to meet Cavill. It wasn’t entirely clear whether or not Cavill knew this dog existed and it weighed heavily on me that Rory was dedicating herself to this unrequited love for Cavill. Many of us would post about how we wanted Cavill to meet her and how we were begging the interaction to happen. Luckily, we finally got our moment as the Rory super fans we’d become. Well, it was Rory’s moment too but still. I’ve been waiting too long for this.

Rory the Frenchie was finally invited to the season 3 premiere of The Witcher in London and as her owner, Heather Land, waited for footage from the event, the internet waited with bated breath to see Henry and Rory finally together so their love affair could really blossom. And the video did not disappoint! It was a cute moment in a sea of bad things on the internet and it has made so many of us crying for joy because Rory the Frenchie did, in fact, meet the love of her little life.

I’ve never been happier

All the videos of people crying because Rory got to meet Cavill? Relatable. Mainly because so many of us watched as this dog proved her love for him over and over again. Each time Land tried to switch out a picture of Cavill for someone else, Rory would know. If any other man tried to take over her Henry Cavill corner? Rory wasn’t having it. She was dedicated to her love of Cavill and that’s something that should be cherished.

@rorythefrenchie I love you all so dang much!! How absolutely precious are you?? ??♥️♥️ The whole internet is crying happy tears and I’m here for it! rory frenchie meeting henrycavill bulldog netflix @Netflix ♬ One Moment in Time – Whitney Houston

Seeing this small dog dressed as Geralt of Rivia walking the carpet, taking pictures, and getting to meet Cavill is what all of this has been for. I feel so proud of a dog. To be honest, if she hadn’t met Cavill soon I was about two seconds away from driving to the premiere myself (yes driving on water) and making sure that he knew Rory loved him.

Luckily, Rory the Frenchie has finally met the man of her dreams and we can all rest easy until the two are reunited once more. Because, come on. Rory has to now be a staple at every single Henry Cavill premiere, right? In a variety of wigs? Do it for her and her honor, it’s what she deserves!

(featured image: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

